Toyota Fortuner price dropped by Rs2.5 Million in Pakistan (check new rates)

If you are planning to buy 4×4 SUV but are short on budget, you need to see this. Toyota has unexpectedly reduced the Fortuner’s prices in Pakistan for a limited time, offering savings worth millions of rupees on both variants.

Toyota announced a big, but limited-time price reduction on its popular Fortuner SUV lineup in Pakistan, bringing prices down by millions.

Fortuner G variant is now available at Rs12,435,000, while the higher-end Fortuner V is being offered at Rs. 14,935,000. This marks a sharp drop from previous prices, where the G was listed at Rs. 14,939,000 and the V stood at Rs. 17,509,000.

Toyota Fortuner Price Update

You can save Rs2,504,000 on Fortuner G and Rs.2,574,000 on the Fortuner V, making it one of the most notable discounts seen on the model in recent times.

Toyota said the offer is strictly limited, with units available in restricted quantity. The campaign has been branded with the tagline “Back by demand,” signaling the return of discounted pricing after strong customer interest.