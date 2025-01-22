Honda CD 70, CG 125, Pridor and CB-150 Price Update & Installment Plans Jan 2025

KARACHI – Honda bikes continue to dominate in Pakistan due to price and other factors as the brand offering entry level bikes offer strong reputation for producing reliable, two-wheelers, which builds consumer trust in the country.
Honda CD 70 and other bikes are famous for their fuel efficiency, especially among those with rising fuel costs. The company’s extensive service and parts network ensures that maintenance and repairs are decent, enhancing customer satisfaction. Honda offers variety of models, from entry-level bikes to more powerful options. Another famous model is CG125, that also topped charts, despite no major upgrades in recent years.
Other Honda rides including Pridor and CB-150 survived being niche products.
Honda Bikes Prices in Pakistan 2025
|Models
|Color
|Price
|CD70
|All
|157,900
|CD70 Dream
|All
|168,900
|Pridor
|All
|208,900
|CG125
|All
|234,900
|CG125 Self
|Black
|282,900
|CG125 Self
|Red
|282,900
|CG125 Self
|Gold Black
|292,900
|CG125 Self
|Gold Red
|292,900
|CB125F
|All
|390,900
|CB150F
|Black/Red
|493,900
|CB150F
|Silver/Blue
|497,900
Honda CD 70 Installment 2025
|Details
|Amount
|Down Payment
|39,475
|Processing Fee
|1,800
|Total Upfront
|41,275
|Number of Months
|36
|Monthly Installment
|5,357
Honda CG125 Installment 2025
|Details
|Amount
|Down Payment
|70,470
|Processing Fee
|1,800
|Total Upfront
|72,270
|Number of Months
|36
|Monthly Installment
|7,438
Honda Pridor Installment Plans
Honda CB-150 Installment 2025
|Details
|Amount
|Down Payment
|148,170
|Processing Fee
|1,800
|Total Upfront
|149,970
|Number of Months
|36
|Monthly Installment
|15,639
These plans are with Meezan Bank and includes processing fees and additional charges such as FED, making it easier for customers to own these reliable, fuel-efficient bikes.
