Honda CD 70, CG 125, Pridor and CB-150 Price Update & Installment Plans Jan 2025

KARACHI – Honda bikes continue to dominate in Pakistan due to price and other factors as the brand offering entry level bikes offer strong reputation for producing reliable, two-wheelers, which builds consumer trust in the country.

Honda CD 70 and other bikes are famous for their fuel efficiency, especially among those with rising fuel costs. The company’s extensive service and parts network ensures that maintenance and repairs are decent, enhancing customer satisfaction. Honda offers variety of models, from entry-level bikes to more powerful options. Another famous model is CG125, that also topped charts, despite no major upgrades in recent years.

Other Honda rides including Pridor and CB-150 survived being niche products.

Honda Bikes Prices in Pakistan 2025

Models Color Price CD70 All 157,900 CD70 Dream All 168,900 Pridor All 208,900 CG125 All 234,900 CG125 Self Black 282,900 CG125 Self Red 282,900 CG125 Self Gold Black 292,900 CG125 Self Gold Red 292,900 CB125F All 390,900 CB150F Black/Red 493,900 CB150F Silver/Blue 497,900

Honda CD 70 Installment 2025

Details Amount Down Payment 39,475 Processing Fee 1,800 Total Upfront 41,275 Number of Months 36 Monthly Installment 5,357

Honda CG125 Installment 2025

Details Amount Down Payment 70,470 Processing Fee 1,800 Total Upfront 72,270 Number of Months 36 Monthly Installment 7,438

Honda Pridor Installment Plans

Details Amount Down Payment 62,670 Processing Fee 1,800 Total Upfront 64,470 Number of Months 36 Monthly Installment 6,615 Honda CB-150 Installment 2025

Details Amount Down Payment 148,170 Processing Fee 1,800 Total Upfront 149,970 Number of Months 36 Monthly Installment 15,639

These plans are with Meezan Bank and includes processing fees and additional charges such as FED, making it easier for customers to own these reliable, fuel-efficient bikes.