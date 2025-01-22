Askari Bank, Chughtai Lab, The Educators, Kips School sealed in Lahore

LAHORE—The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) sealed 73 illegal commercial buildings and commercialisation fee defaulter premises in different parts of Lahore on Wednesday.

LDA’s Town Planning Wing sealed 13 businesses in Model Town Extension, 30 in Allama Iqbal Town, and 30 in Gulshan-e-Ravi, Shadman and Canal Bank Road’s surroundings for illegal commercial use and nonpayment of commercialisation fees.

The sealed premises include Askari Bank, Kips school, The Educators, Chughtai Lab, Medi Link Pharmacy, Green Pharmacy, Lahore Sweets and Bakers, private clinics, food outlets, salon, shops, offices and other businesses.

LDA Chief Town Planner I Assad-uz-Zaman and Chief Town Planner II Azhar Ali supervised the operations, which were carried out by the enforcement teams with the help of the Police.

According to the LDA officials, several notices were served to the owners of these buildings before carrying out the operations.

LDA Director General Tahir Farooq has directed continuing indiscriminate operations against violation of parking bylaws, illegal commercial buildings and commercialisation fee defaulters in Lahore.