Green Tractor Scheme Draw Results announced: Full Winners List 2024

LAHORE – Draw of much anticipated Green Tractor Scheme held on November 1, 2024 aimed at supporting local farmers. The balloting results were announced for 9,500 successful applicants.

Pakistan Observer brings you results list format. Let it be known that Green Tractor Scheeme draw was initially slated for October 25 but was postponed. Those who applied can check their eligibility on the Agri Punjab Portal.

Green Tractor Scheme Winners 2024

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz rolled out “Green Tractor Scheme” today during ceremony in Lahore as the initiative aims to provide over nine tractors to farmers at subsidized prices through a balloting system.

The scheme saw overwhelming response, with over 15lac applications submitted by farmers across the country’s most populated region. Under the program, farmers with land holdings of 1 to 50 acres can benefit from a substantial subsidy of Rs1 million on tractors.

To facilitate growers, the government picked Massey Ferguson, New Holland Al-Ghazi, and Millat Tractor Company.