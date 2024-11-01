Pakistan woos Qatari investment to fuel growth in Energy, Tech, and Infrastructure

DOHA – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif invited Qatari businessmen to invest in critical sectors of Pakistan’s economy.

In meeting with delegation from Qatar Businessmen Association (QBA) in Doha, PM Sharif stressed potential for collaboration and the numerous opportunities available in energy, infrastructure, and finance.

The premier highlighted Islamabad as an attractive investment destination, showcasing upcoming projects that could foster growth in energy, technology, and infrastructure development.

Qatari businessmen delegates expressed keen interest in the proposed ventures, indicating a strong willingness to expand their investments in these sectors.

Two sides also discussed potential partnerships that could drive job creation, innovation, and sustainable development in their respective countries. The meeting underscored the importance of bilateral cooperation to enhance economic stability and growth within the region.

The development marks key step towards strengthening economic ties between Pakistan and Qatar, paving the way for future collaboration and investment opportunities.