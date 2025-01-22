Maryam Nawaz role model for chief ministers of other provinces: Azma Bokhari

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz is a role model for the chief ministers of other provinces, said Provincial Minister Azma Bokhari on Wednesday.

Azma said that Punjab is witnessing a revival of development, prosperity and peace.

The minister added that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz launched a network of public welfare projects from Central Punjab to South Punjab, and her popularity among the youth is due to her performance.

She highlighted that initiatives such as the Kisan Card, electric bikes, scholarships and the Dhee Rani Program are successfully underway in Punjab. The new roads are being constructed, and electric buses have been introduced in Punjab, she stated.

Azma Bokhari further stated that “Apni Chhat Apna Ghar” (Own Roof, Own Home) and free cancer medication are among Maryam Nawaz’s historic projects. Moreover, her Khushhal Punjab (Prosperous Punjab) and Clean Punjab initiatives are also progressing successfully.

She criticized the previous administration, alleging that Gogi, Pinky and the Kaptaan regime ruthlessly plundered Punjab’s resources for four years. She stated that Maryam Nawaz is now addressing the injustices inflicted upon the people of Punjab during that time.

Bokhari added that Maryam Nawaz is introducing new projects daily for people from all walks of life while her opponents are more focused on mudslinging against her rather than highlighting their own performance.