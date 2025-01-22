AGL43.6▼ -1.69 (-0.04%)AIRLINK199.5▲ 1.53 (0.01%)BOP9.95▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)CNERGY7.36▲ 0.07 (0.01%)DCL9.3▲ 0.21 (0.02%)DFML44.8▼ -0.92 (-0.02%)DGKC108.14▲ 2.58 (0.02%)FCCL38.9▲ 2.9 (0.08%)FFL16.82▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)HUBC135.49▲ 1.46 (0.01%)HUMNL14.34▲ 0.2 (0.01%)KEL4.76▼ -0.02 (0.00%)KOSM6.82▼ -0.12 (-0.02%)MLCF46.2▲ 1.22 (0.03%)NBP60.89▼ -0.27 (0.00%)OGDC217.34▼ -0.89 (0.00%)PAEL41.05▼ -0.37 (-0.01%)PIBTL8.6▲ 0.14 (0.02%)PPL184.5▼ -1.43 (-0.01%)PRL41.57▲ 0.3 (0.01%)PTC25.05▲ 0.28 (0.01%)SEARL104.4▼ -0.25 (0.00%)TELE8.85▼ -0.06 (-0.01%)TOMCL34.61▼ -0.05 (0.00%)TPLP12.89▲ 0.05 (0.00%)TREET22.4▼ -0.36 (-0.02%)TRG66.39▼ -0.21 (0.00%)UNITY32.45▼ -0.49 (-0.01%)WTL1.75▼ -0.03 (-0.02%)

Prime suspect in GC University student rape case arrested in Lahore

LAHORE – Police have arrested the prime suspect in a case related to gang-rape of a M.Phil student of Government College University.

Police said Haseeb Afzal had been arrested while raids are being conducted to nab two other suspects – Talha and Hamza.

Police said the victim became a friend of Haseeb Afzal on social media, adding that the suspects also made obscene videos while raping the student.

The disturbing incident of gang rape surfaced on Tuesday. As per the FIR registered under 375-B, the incident occurred on January 10 and has since led to a formal complaint being lodged with the Lytton Road police. The victim told mentioned being in a relationship with Haseeb Afzal, through social media. The prime accused tricked the girl and proposed to her for marriage, repeatedly pressuring her for physical relations, which she declined.

On the morning of the incident, Haseeb invited her for breakfast at Muslim Town, where his friends, Talha Khan and Hamza Sheikh joined them. The three men allegedly took her to an apartment in Bahria Town, where they subjected her to gang rape. During the assault, they reportedly filmed her in a compromising position and made threats against her.

After sexually assaulting her for hours, the accused abandoned her on Outfall Road and fled the scene.

Our Correspondent

