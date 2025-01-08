Govt-PTI talks: Reasons why Imran Khan’s party could not submit written demands so far?

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader explained the reasons why the written demands have not been submitted to the government, and fate of the negotiations.

“The negotiations cannot continue if a meeting with Imran Khan does not take place,” said Barrister Ali Zafar while talking to the reporters outside Adiala jail in Rawalpindi on Wednesday.

The PTI leader said that the written demands could not be presented without meeting the founder of the party.

He said the meeting is necessary because the demands were made in writing, and until a meeting with Imran Khan took place, the demands could not be provided in writing.

He added that it is crucial for the political committee to meet with Imran Khan.

“The call for a sit-in has not yet been made. Since negotiations had already started, the founder of PTI had set a deadline,” he said.

He also remarked that if the negotiations did not continue, anything could happen.

The government and PTI started negotiations to reach any point to steer the country out of the political crisis. NA Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq played a key role in bringing both sides closer. However, the both sides are presenting reasons without going to hold negotiations, citing different reasons and factors.