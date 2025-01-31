Govt issues notification for February 5 holiday

KARACHI – The Sindh government has issued a notification declaring a public holiday for February 5 on account of Kashmir Solidarity Day.

The notification states that all educational institutions, government and semi-government will remain closed on Feb 5 (Wednesday).

Earlier, the federal government has issued a calendar for holidays in year 2025. There will total 17 public holidays in Pakistan on the account of various national and Islamic events while there are separate holidays for minorities, according to the notification.

There will three public holidays on the account of Eidul Fitr and as many for Eidul Adha in Pakistan. However, two public holidays will be observed on account of Ashura.

Kashmir Solidarity Day focuses on showing Pakistan’s support and unity with the people of Indian-occupied Kashmir, their ongoing freedom struggle, and to pay homage to Kashmiri martyrs who lost their lives fighting for Kashmir’s freedom.

Pakistan observes Kashmir Solidarity Day every year to express our unwavering political, moral and diplomatic support to the just struggle of our Kashmiri brethren for their right of self-determination, as enshrined in the UN Charter and relevant UN resolutions.