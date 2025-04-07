Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Pakistan weather; rains, few hailstorms likely

ISLAMABAD – Rains and gusty winds with isolated hailstorms are likely in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and parts of Pakistan on Tuesday and Wednesday.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), continental air prevails over most parts of Pakistan. A shallow westerly wave will likely enter upper parts of Pakistan on Tuesday evening/night which will likely persist till April 11.

Under these conditions, intermittent rains and gusty winds with few hailstorms are likely in the twin cities, upper Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northeast Baluchistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Heatwaves will likely persist in the southern half of Pakistan. Temperatures will likely remain 04°C to 07°C above normal levels in Sindh, south/central Punjab and some parts of Baluchistan.

Islamabad’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 35°C and 37°C on Tuesday and 34°C and 36°C on Wednesday.

Rawalpindi’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 34°C and 36°C on Tuesday and 33°C and 35°C on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, dry weather prevailed in most parts of the country during the last 24 hours. Hot weather prevailed in the plains.

Dadu, Mohenjo-Daro, Nawabshah and Padidan remained the hottest places in Pakistan, where the maximum temperature was recorded at 47°C. Maximum temperature in Khairpur, Rohri and Larkana was recorded at 46°C, and Rahim Yar Khan, Sakrand, Jacobabad, Mithi and Sakrand at 45°C.

In Islamabad, the maximum temperature was recorded at 36°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 36 per cent.

In Rawalpindi, the maximum temperature was recorded at 35°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 23 per cent.