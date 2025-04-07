PIA resumes flights to Skardu from four cities: Here’s complete flight schedule

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s national carrier announced on Sunday to resume flights to the scenic city of Skardu from three Pakistani cities.

In an official announcement, Pakistan international Airlines (PIA) announced that it was resuming flights to Skardu from Lahore, Islamabad, and Karachi. The carrier also confirmed that it was resuming direct flight from Dubai to Skardu as well.

The schedule for resumption of flights is as under:

From Dubai to Skardu: Starting from 16th May, every Friday

From Lahore to Skardu: Starting from 31st March, every Monday and Wednesday

From Karachi to Skardu: Every Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday

From Islamabad to Skardu: Daily flights

It bears mentioning that the national carrier has already resumed direct flights to Europe and two weekly flights take off from Islamabad to Paris, every Friday and Sunday.

The carrier is now making efforts to resume direct flights to the United Kingdom (UK) though there has been some delay in the resumption of flights.