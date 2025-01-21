Govt decides to advance negotiation process with PTI

ISLAMABAD – The federal government decided to advance the negotiation process with PTI, the sources said on Tuesday.

The sources said that after formulating a joint strategy, the fourth meeting of the negotiation committees is likely to be held next week.

The sources said that the members of the government’s negotiation committee from PML-N met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

During the meeting, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Rana Sanaullah and Senator Irfan Siddiqui formally briefed the Prime Minister on PTI’s demands and sought further guidance.

The sources revealed that the Prime Minister instructed the committee to continue the negotiation process as it is and to form a joint stance in collaboration with members of the six allied parties.

It has been reported that the government’s negotiation committee members will soon convene to finalize their strategy regarding PTI’s demands.

Moreover, Farooq H. Naek from the PPP and Azam Nazeer Tarar from the government will present their reports to the committee.

After finalizing a joint position, the fourth round of negotiations is expected to be held on January 27 or 28.