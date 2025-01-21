English cricketer criticizes ECB over double standards in PSL, IPL policies  

KARACHI – English cricketer James Vince has criticized ECB on Tuesday for applying two different policies regarding the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Speaking on the matter, the World Cup-winning English batter stated that the PSL is a short tournament, so the players do not miss much of their domestic commitments, whereas the IPL is a longer event, making it justifiable for domestic players to be unavailable. He was quoted by a local news organisation.

Vince questioned, “Why is IPL allowed but PSL is not?” He suggested that this inconsistency in policy could be due to the relationship between the boards.

He further explained that if more English players had been picked in the PSL draft, several of them would have opted out of their domestic red-ball contracts. However, the PSL franchises refrained from selecting many English players due to concerns over obtaining No Objection Certificates (NOCs) from the ECB.

James Vince criticized the ECB’s new policy, saying it is not beneficial for English cricketers but rather creating difficulties for them.

James Vince recently cancelled his red-ball contract to participate in the PSL.

He has withdrawn from England’s first-class season and will only play white-ball cricket for Hampshire this year.

Vince stepped down from Hampshire’s County Championship captaincy.

James Vince is part of Karachi Kings in PSL 10.