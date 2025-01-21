New Zealand visit visa 2025: Fee, minimum bank statement, other details

New Zealand, an island country in the southwestern Pacific Ocean, has emerged as one of the attractive tourist destinations for its stunning natural landscapes, vibrant Maori culture, and outdoor adventure opportunities four visitors.

From the fjords of Milford Sound to the geothermal wonders of Rotorua and the pristine beaches of Abel Tasman National Park, New Zealand offers a diverse range of landscapes within a relatively compact area.

Nationals of most of the foreign countries are required to obtain a visit visa to enter the country as tourist or short-term study purposes as they will be denied entry into the Oceania country without it.

You can stay for up to either six months on multiple entry visitor visa or nine months on single entry visitor visa. You cannot work, but you can study for up to three months.

Documents Required for New Zealand Visit Visa

Identity Proof

You need to provide following documents to prove your identity:

One acceptable photo if you apply online, or 2 photos if you use a paper application form.

Your passport or certificate of identity.

If you apply online, you must upload a copy of your passport when you apply. We will let you know if you need to send your passport after you have applied.

If you submit a paper application, provide your original passport or a certified copy. We can usually process your application faster if you provide your original passport.

Medical certificate to prove that the applicant is good health.

Police character certificate

Return Ticket

Accommodation proof (hotel booking, etc)

Minimum Bank Statement for New Zealand Visit Visa

The applicant is required to have sufficient money to live on while you are in New Zealand.

If you are paying for yourself

You must have at least NZD $1,000 per month, or NZD $400 per month if you have already paid for your accommodation.

It means, if you are planning to stay up to three months in New Zealand and have not already paid for accommodation, you need NZD $3000 in your bank account.

New Zealand Visit Visa Latest Fee

Currently, the fee for the Standard Visit Visa of New Zealand stands at $310 per person.

Those applying for the visit visa are also need to pay the International Visitor Conservation and Tourism Levy (IVL). The IVL charges stands at $100.