Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori inaugurated the Karachi Marathon 2025 in a grand ceremony. Thousands of participants, including a significant number of women and children, took part in the event. The marathon received international recognition with the participation of Consul Generals from Qatar, Türkiye, Iran, and Malaysia, along with other diplomatic officials.

Olympic gold medalist and Karachi Marathon brand ambassador, Arshad Nadeem, was also present at the event.

National and multinational companies actively participated by setting up stalls to showcase their products, adding vibrancy to the occasion. At the conclusion of the marathon, Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori distributed prizes among the winners. Addressing the ceremony, he emphasized that the marathon aimed to promote a positive global image of Karachi.

He announced plans for more large-scale events in the city in the near future. Governor Sindh remarked, “External forces view Pakistan as weak and aim to deter investments. We must unite to strengthen our country.

Together, we will achieve milestones that will make the world recognize Pakistan’s potential and enhance its global reputation.” He further stated that such events are vital for promoting sports and highlighting the city’s identity. Participants were treated to a variety of cuisines, and they expressed their gratitude to Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori for organizing this remarkable event.