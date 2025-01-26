AGL52.26▲ 4.57 (0.10%)AIRLINK200.75▲ 7.19 (0.04%)BOP10.21▲ 0.26 (0.03%)CNERGY7.71▼ -0.22 (-0.03%)DCL9.22▼ -0.19 (-0.02%)DFML46.17▲ 0.32 (0.01%)DGKC108.69▼ -1.49 (-0.01%)FCCL40.06▼ -0.59 (-0.01%)FFL16.81▼ -0.05 (0.00%)HUBC132.6▲ 0.02 (0.00%)HUMNL13.92▲ 0.03 (0.00%)KEL4.65▲ 0.05 (0.01%)KOSM6.59▼ -0.03 (0.00%)MLCF46.74▼ -0.86 (-0.02%)NBP63.3▲ 1.31 (0.02%)OGDC212.43▼ -1.48 (-0.01%)PAEL41.28▲ 0.04 (0.00%)PIBTL8.11▼ -0.3 (-0.04%)PPL181.46▼ -0.89 (0.00%)PRL41.78▼ -0.18 (0.00%)PTC24.7▼ -0.2 (-0.01%)SEARL111.84▲ 5 (0.05%)TELE8.87▲ 0.03 (0.00%)TOMCL34.58▲ 0.3 (0.01%)TPLP12.92▲ 0.17 (0.01%)TREET22.06▲ 0.13 (0.01%)TRG67.47▲ 0.52 (0.01%)UNITY32.82▲ 0.47 (0.01%)WTL1.79▲ 0 (0.00%)

Jamaat-e-Islami opposes controversial PECA Act

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan has rejected the controversial Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), calling for a reconsideration of the ordinance.Addressing a press conference in Karachi, JI Pakistan Emir, Hafiz Naeemur-Rehman, stated that the government has introduced the PECA ordinance, which they do not accept.

He noted that similar ordinances were brought by the PML-N in 2016 and later during the PTI government.

JI Pakistan Emir, Hafiz Naeemur-Rehmane added that the PECA ordinance was previously introduced through the Punjab government, and during the PTI regime, several journalists were forcibly abducted, with selective journalists being used to make narratives. He emphasised that while fake news must be eradicated, this should not come at the expense of press freedom.Hafiz Naeemur-Rehman further criticised the lack of consultation on the PECA ordinance, expressing solidarity with journalists and calling for the development of a code of conduct that does not infringe upon freedoms.

The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan leader also highlighted the situation in Gaza, stating that while the region has been turned into rubble, the Palestinian people have remained resilient, and Israel has faced defeat in Gaza.

News desk

