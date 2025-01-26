Faysal Bank supports 10th Special Olympics Pakistan Unified Marathon

Faysal Bank Limited (FBL), one of the leading Islamic banks in Pakistan, extended its support for the 10th Special Olympics Pakistan (SOP) Unified Marathon 2025. This is the sixth consecutive year that the Bank has been championing its commitment to promote an equal and just social system through the SOP Marathon, striving to instill tolerance and acceptance of differently abled people within the society.

Held at the Governor House, Karachi in collaboration with the Governor of Sindh, Kamran Khan Tessori, the event was inaugurated by Yousaf Hussain, President & CEO, Faysal Bank. Around 600 differently abled athletes, along with individuals from all walks of life participated in the Marathon amidst cheers from thousands of citizens.Speaking at the event, Mr. Yousaf remarked, “At Faysal Bank, we believe in the power of inclusion and resilience of the human spirit. The Special Olympics Pakistan Unified Marathon is a testament to the strength, determination, and unity that sports inspire.

We are privileged to support this meaningful initiative, which not only promotes athletic excellence but also fosters a more inclusive society. As we move forward, Faysal Bank remains committed to championing such initiatives, ensuring continued support for platforms that empower individuals and promote inclusivity.”Elaborating on empathy and social support, Ronak Lakhani, Founder & Chairperson Special Olympics of Pakistan, said, “Inclusive societies have consistently demonstrated their success in the world’s most developed economies. The commitment of Faysal Bank reflects their dedication to the Islamic principles of equity and inclusivity.

Together, we aspire to empower these talented individuals with dignity, respect and opportunities, fostering an environment where their unique strengths are celebrated. I also want to add a special thanks for the efforts of the Special Olympics team and Faysal Bank that made this event possible.”Faysal Bank’s partnership with the 10th SOP Unified Marathon 2025 reaffirms its dedication to advancing Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives while creating meaningful impact in communities across Pakistan.