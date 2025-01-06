AGL37.8▲ 0.02 (0.00%)AIRLINK210.97▼ -7.01 (-0.03%)BOP10.67▼ -0.26 (-0.02%)CNERGY7.41▼ -0.14 (-0.02%)DCL8.89▼ -0.22 (-0.02%)DFML41.97▲ 1.69 (0.04%)DGKC99.12▼ -3.08 (-0.03%)FCCL33.57▼ -1.26 (-0.04%)FFL18.41▼ -0.91 (-0.05%)HUBC131.39▲ 0.3 (0.00%)HUMNL14.1▼ -0.46 (-0.03%)KEL4.98▼ -0.2 (-0.04%)KOSM7.16▼ -0.2 (-0.03%)MLCF43.76▼ -1.87 (-0.04%)NBP64.03▼ -1.97 (-0.03%)OGDC213.56▼ -8.52 (-0.04%)PAEL41.53▼ -2.66 (-0.06%)PIBTL8.6▼ -0.37 (-0.04%)PPL189.6▼ -3.41 (-0.02%)PRL44.31▲ 1.14 (0.03%)PTC24.97▼ -1.66 (-0.06%)SEARL103.37▼ -3.71 (-0.03%)TELE9.44▼ -0.71 (-0.07%)TOMCL35.33▼ -0.53 (-0.01%)TPLP13.5▼ -1.01 (-0.07%)TREET24.67▼ -1.28 (-0.05%)TRG64.47▼ -2.81 (-0.04%)UNITY34.47▲ 0.88 (0.03%)WTL1.65▼ -0.05 (-0.03%)

South Africa thrash Pakistan in Cape Town Test to complete series whitewash

Pakistan Squad Arrives In Cape Town For Second Test Match Against South Africa
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

CAPE TOWN – South Africa thrashed Pakistan by 10 wickets in the Cape Town Test on Monday to complete the series whitewash 2-0.

Chasing a meagre 58-run target for the victory, the hosts crossed the finish line without losing any wicket in just 7.1 overs.

David Bedingham scored 47 not out while Aiden Markram contributed unbeaten 14. Ryan Rickelton was named player of the match while Marco Jansen bagged player of the series award.

Earlier, Pakistan resumed batting at 215 for loss of one wicket with skipper Shan Masood and night watchman Khurram Shahzad on the crease. Besides these, all the batters have decent starts but failed to make big scorers, though it helped removing the big first innings deficit.

In the end, Pakistan managed to get 57-run lead to make South Africa bat again. The hosts, however, completed the task with ease. Shan Masood was the top scorer with 145 runs, Khurram Shahzad contributed 18, Kamran Ghulam 28, Saud Shakeel 23, Mohammad Rizwan 41, Salman Agha 48, Aamer Jamal 34 and Mir Hamza 16 runs.

Kagiso Rabada and Keshav Maharaj bagged three wickets each, Marco Jansen took two and Kwena Maphaka one while Saim Ayub could not come out to bat due to injury.

Staff Report

Related Posts

  • Featured, Pakistan

Good News for Pakistanis travelling to Dubai, other UAE states on visit visa

  • Business, Featured

LDA seals AGS School, 115 other illegal commercial buildings

  • Featured, Pakistan

Lahore man killed by contract killer in exchange for Umrah Tickets

  • Business, Featured

Punjab opens online registration for attractive vehicle number plates

Recomended

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer