Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Pakistan weather; more, rains, hailstorms likely

ISLAMABAD – More rains and gusty winds with few heavy falls and hailstorms are likely in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and parts of Pakistan on Friday night, Saturday and Sunday with occasional gaps.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a westerly wave prevails over upper and central parts of Pakistan which will likely persist till April 20.

Under these conditions, rains and gusty winds with few heavy falls and hailstorms are likely in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, upper/central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan on Friday night, Saturday and Sunday with occasional gaps.

Islamabad’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 35°C and 37°C on Saturday, and 34°C and 36°C on Sunday.

Rawalpindi’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 35°C and 37°C on Saturday, and 34°C and 36°C on Sunday.

Meanwhile, hot and dry weather prevailed in most parts of the country and very hot in southern parts during the last 24 hours. However, rains occurred in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Rainfall (mm):

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Dir (Upper) 08, Kalam, Chitral 06, Mir Khani, Pattan, Drosh 04

Gilgit-Baltistan: Gopis 07, Bagrot 06, Bunji 04, Astore 04, Gilgit 03, Chilas 02, Skardu 01

Punjab: Hafizabad 05

Dadu, Sibbi and Nawabshah remained the hottest places in Pakistan, where the maximum temperature was recorded at 47°C. The maximum temperature in Padidan, Khanpur, Bahawalnagar and Rahim Yar Khan was recorded at 46°C.

In Islamabad, the maximum temperature was recorded at 35°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 66 per cent.

In Rawalpindi, the maximum temperature was recorded at 35°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 44 per cent.