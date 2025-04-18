Lahore, Punjab weather; more rains, hailstorms expected

LAHORE – More intermittent rains and gusty winds with few hailstorms are expected in Lahore and parts of Punjab on Friday night, and during the weekend.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a westerly wave prevails over upper and central parts of Pakistan. It will likely persist till Sunday morning.

Under these conditions, intermittent rains and gusty winds with isolated hailstorms are likely in Murree, Galiyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mianwali, Layyah, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujarat, Sialkot, Narowal, Khushab, Jhang, Lahore, Kasur, Bhakkar, Faisalabad and Sargodha on Friday night and during the weekend. Gusty winds and rains may occur at isolated places in southern Punjab.

Lahore’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 39°C and 41°C on Saturday, and 38°C and 40°C on Sunday.

Meanwhile, hot and dry weather prevailed in most districts of Punjab and very hot in southern districts during the last 24 hours. However, isolated rains occurred in Lahore and upper Punjab.

Rahim Yar Khan and Bahawalnagar remained the hottest places in Punjab, where the maximum temperature was recorded at 46°C. The maximum temperature in Bahawalpur was recorded at 41°C.

In Lahore, the maximum temperature was recorded at 39°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 46 per cent.