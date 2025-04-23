Gold tumbles in Pakistan: Biggest single-day drop in weeks after record hike

KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan saw massive hike as price of yellow metal plunged by Rs11,700 to Rs352,000 on Wednesday.

Data shared by Saraffa Asssociation shows price of gold moving down by Rs11,700 per tola, bringing it down to Rs352,000 whereas price of 10 grams now hovers at Rs301,783 after Rs10,031 cut.

Today Gold Rate

Gold Change New Price Per Tola – Rs11,700 Rs352,000 10 Grams – Rs10,031 Rs301,783

Gold Price in Pakistan This Week

Dates Price 22-April Rs363,700 21-April Rs357,800 21-April Rs357,800 19-April Rs349,700 18-April Rs349,700 17-April Rs350,000 16-April Rs348,000

The global market mirrored this downward trend. APGJSA reported the international gold rate at $3,338 per ounce (including a $20 premium), showing a $116 decline during the day. Spot gold was trading at $3,357.11 per ounce by 0256 GMT, down 0.7%, while U.S. gold futures slipped 1.5% to $3,366.80.

In contrast, silver prices edged higher in the local market, gaining Rs16 to reach Rs3,457 per tola.

International Gold Market

Analysts attribute the drop in gold prices to easing global tensions. U.S. President Donald Trump recently withdrew his threat to remove Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and expressed renewed optimism over trade talks with China.

Kelvin Wong, Senior Market Analyst for Asia Pacific at OANDA, noted that the shift in sentiment has led to a temporary oversold condition in bullion market.