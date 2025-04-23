AGL64.8▲ 1.73 (0.03%)AIRLINK182.71▲ 2.54 (0.01%)BOP10.45▼ -0.97 (-0.08%)CNERGY8.43▼ -0.12 (-0.01%)DCL9.85▲ 0.13 (0.01%)DFML43.03▼ -0.8 (-0.02%)DGKC126.49▼ -0.98 (-0.01%)FCCL46.28▼ -0.24 (-0.01%)FFL16.18▼ -0.12 (-0.01%)HUBC145.78▲ 0.54 (0.00%)HUMNL13.03▼ -0.07 (-0.01%)KEL4.41▼ -0.09 (-0.02%)KOSM5.79▲ 0.12 (0.02%)MLCF67.3▼ -2.14 (-0.03%)NBP89.64▲ 1.26 (0.01%)OGDC213.28▲ 1.05 (0.00%)PAEL47.84▼ -0.05 (0.00%)PIBTL9.92▼ -0.66 (-0.06%)PPL170.66▼ -0.15 (0.00%)PRL34▼ -0.67 (-0.02%)PTC22.23▼ -0.41 (-0.02%)SEARL95.04▼ -0.79 (-0.01%)TELE7.47▲ 0.2 (0.03%)TOMCL37.18▲ 2.82 (0.08%)TPLP9.99▲ 0.1 (0.01%)TREET20.96▼ -0.07 (0.00%)TRG66.89▲ 1.29 (0.02%)UNITY27.45▼ -0.42 (-0.02%)WTL1.35▲ 0.02 (0.02%)

Gold rate in Pakistan today, 23 April, 2025

Gold Prices Move Up By Rs1400 Per Tola In Pakistan Check New Rates Here
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

KARACHI Gold prices in Pakistan extended gains as it has climbed to historic high, with per-tola rates increasing to Rs363,700. Meanwhile, ten-gram gold also surged to Rs311,814.

 Latest Gold Prices in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad

City Gold Silver
Karachi Rs363,700 PKR 3,441
Lahore Rs363,700 PKR 3,441
Islamabad Rs363,700 PKR 3,441
Peshawar Rs363,700 PKR 3,441
Quetta Rs363,700 PKR 3,441
Sialkot Rs363,700 PKR 3,441
Hyderabad Rs363,700 PKR 3,441
Faisalabad Rs363,700 PKR 3,441
Gold Rates Gold 24K Today
Per Tola Gold Rs363,700
Per 10Gram Gold Rs311,814
Per Gram Gold PKR 31,181

Note: It is pertinent to mention that the price of gold in Pakistan fluctuates several times per the international market, so the cost is never fixed. Local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities provide the above rates.

Gold jumps Rs10,000 in a day in Pakistan to hit all-time high of Rs338,800

Our Correspondent

Related Posts

  • Business, Gold Rate

Gold Prices skyrocket to Rs363,700 in Pakistan as investors seek safe haven; Full Rate List

  • Gold Rate

Gold prices in Saudi Arabia today – 22 April 2025

  • Gold Rate

Gold rate in Pakistan today, 22 April, 2025

  • Gold Rate

Gold Price in Pakistan soars to new high after over Rs8,000 single-day hike

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer