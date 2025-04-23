Good News for Solar Consumers in Pakistan amid big cut in Installation cost

KARACHI – Installation of Solar setup just got cheaper in Pakistan and there is sigh of relief for those looking to install solar systems.

As prices of solar saw fluctuation amid mushrooming and proposal about cut in buyback rates, Lahore Electricity Supply Company (LESCO) slashed price of AMI bi-directional meters. Earlier, AMI meters cost over Rs50,000 and new price now set at Rs42,000.

In previous months, the power supply company issued demand notices for AMI meters at Rs52,000m, but now the price reduction follows LESCO’s shift from green bi-directional meters to more advanced AMI meters.

The revised cost also includes additional associated charges, providing more affordable option for those looking to invest in solar energy.

For many in region, this price drop is expected to make solar power systems more accessible and cost-effective, especially during the hot summer months when electricity consumption is at its peak. It’s a promising step forward for those looking to save on energy bills and contribute to a more sustainable future.

Latest Solar Rates in Pakistan

As temperatures soar and heatwave alerts are issued across Pakistan, the demand for solar energy systems, especially 5kW setups, is seeing increase.

5kW solar system, ideal for middle-class families consuming up to 600 electricity units per month, is becoming popular choice. Current prices for 5kW solar system range from Rs6 to 7Lac, making it an attractive alternative for those looking to reduce electricity costs and ensure uninterrupted power supply during hot weather spells.

In addition to 5kW systems, the demand for larger solar setups, such as the 10kW system, is also on the rise. A 10kW solar system, which includes 18 solar panels, a hybrid inverter, and various other components, is ideal for households with higher energy needs.

Solar Prices 2025

Item Price 18 Solar Panels Rs350,000-Rs370,000 HYBRID Inverter (Inverex Nitrox 10kW) Rs650,000 Structure Rs100,000 Earthing Rs50,000 1-Phase Meter to Green Meter Rs130,000 Surge Arrester Rs45,000 AC/DC Box Rs45,000 DC Wire (6mm) Rs60,000 Installation Charges Rs75,000 Transport Rs20,000

The drop in solar panel prices and the introduction of net metering have made it more feasible for households to make the switch to solar energy.

With the growing concerns about electricity shortages and rising energy costs, solar power is becoming a more accessible and sustainable option for many Pakistani households, particularly during the scorching summer months.