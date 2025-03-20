AGL66.9▼ -0.72 (-0.01%)AIRLINK182.14▼ -2.57 (-0.01%)BOP11.63▼ -0.49 (-0.04%)CNERGY8.21▲ 0.71 (0.09%)DCL9.26▼ -0.14 (-0.01%)DFML46.06▼ -0.65 (-0.01%)DGKC133.18▼ -1.2 (-0.01%)FCCL47.17▼ -0.35 (-0.01%)FFL16.17▲ 0.02 (0.00%)HUBC143.22▲ 1.64 (0.01%)HUMNL13.41▲ 0.23 (0.02%)KEL4.62▼ -0.01 (0.00%)KOSM6.16▼ -0.15 (-0.02%)MLCF59.25▼ -1.12 (-0.02%)NBP78.36▲ 1.4 (0.02%)OGDC226.81▲ 1.33 (0.01%)PAEL48.23▲ 0.09 (0.00%)PIBTL10.72▼ -0.33 (-0.03%)PPL192.27▲ 2.62 (0.01%)PRL39.13▲ 2.77 (0.08%)PTC24.25▼ -0.27 (-0.01%)SEARL101.96▼ -0.96 (-0.01%)TELE8.1▼ -0.01 (0.00%)TOMCL34.76▼ -0.6 (-0.02%)TPLP10.96▼ -0.3 (-0.03%)TREET23.12▲ 0.23 (0.01%)TRG68.53▼ -1.78 (-0.03%)UNITY29.56▼ -0.12 (0.00%)WTL1.42▲ 0.02 (0.01%)

Pakistan Gold Rate soars by Rs1800 per Tola to touch new record high; Chech New Rates

Gold Price In Pakistan Drops Massive Rs5000 Per Tola Check New Rates Here
KARACHI – Gold Rates in Pakistan continue to climb higher with prices of 24Karat yellow metal touching new record high of Rs320,800.

Data shared by Saraffa Assocation shows gold price per tola gains a single-day gain of Rs1,800 on Thursday to reach record Rs320,800 while 10-gram gold remains Rs275,034 after it registered an increase of Rs1,543.

Today Gold Rates

Gold Type Increase  New Price
1 Tola  1,800 320,800
10 Grams 1,543 275,034

The international rate of gold also increased on Thursday. As per Saraffa Association, the rate was at $3,050 per ounce (with a premium of $20), an increase of $12 during the day. Moreover, silver price decreased by Rs31 to clock in at Rs3,524.

Gold Rates This Week in Pakistan

Dates 24K Gold
18-March Rs317,350
17-March Rs314,800
15-March Rs313,700
14-March Rs314,000
13-March Rs309,300
12-March Rs306,500
11-March Rs306,000

Pakistan Gold Rates hit New high after 1600per tola jump; Check 19 March price list

 

Web Desk (Lahore)

