Pakistan Gold Rate soars by Rs1800 per Tola to touch new record high; Chech New Rates

KARACHI – Gold Rates in Pakistan continue to climb higher with prices of 24Karat yellow metal touching new record high of Rs320,800.

Data shared by Saraffa Assocation shows gold price per tola gains a single-day gain of Rs1,800 on Thursday to reach record Rs320,800 while 10-gram gold remains Rs275,034 after it registered an increase of Rs1,543.

Today Gold Rates

Gold Type Increase New Price 1 Tola 1,800 320,800 10 Grams 1,543 275,034

The international rate of gold also increased on Thursday. As per Saraffa Association, the rate was at $3,050 per ounce (with a premium of $20), an increase of $12 during the day. Moreover, silver price decreased by Rs31 to clock in at Rs3,524.

Gold Rates This Week in Pakistan