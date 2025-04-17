Gold rate in Pakistan today, 17 April, 2025

KARACHI — Gold prices in Pakistan surged to historic high on Thursday, with per-tola rates moving up by Rs 8,600 to Rs 348,000.
Meanwhile, the per tola and ten-gram silver rates remained unchanged at Rs 3,397 and Rs 2,912, respectively.
Latest Gold Prices in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Karachi
|Rs348,000
|PKR 3,397
|Lahore
|Rs348,000
|PKR 3,397
|Islamabad
|Rs348,000
|PKR 3,397
|Peshawar
|Rs348,000
|PKR 3,397
|Quetta
|Rs348,000
|PKR 3,397
|Sialkot
|Rs348,000
|PKR 3,397
|Hyderabad
|Rs348,000
|PKR 3,397
|Faisalabad
|Rs348,000
|PKR 3,397
|Gold Rates
|Gold 24K Today
|Per Tola Gold
|Rs348,000
|Per 10Gram Gold
|Rs298,353
|Per Gram Gold
|PKR 29,835
Note: It is pertinent to mention that the price of gold in Pakistan fluctuates several times per the international market, so the cost is never fixed. Local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities provide the above rates.
