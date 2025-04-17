AGL65.08▼ -1.54 (-0.02%)AIRLINK177.45▼ -2.91 (-0.02%)BOP11.11▼ -0.06 (-0.01%)CNERGY8.51▼ -0.02 (0.00%)DCL9.65▼ -0.27 (-0.03%)DFML43▼ -1.23 (-0.03%)DGKC123.26▼ -2.46 (-0.02%)FCCL44.98▼ -0.98 (-0.02%)FFL15.91▲ 0.1 (0.01%)HUBC141.88▼ -0.59 (0.00%)HUMNL12.99▼ -0.02 (0.00%)KEL4.43▼ -0.09 (-0.02%)KOSM5.87▲ 0.03 (0.01%)MLCF60.76▼ -1.14 (-0.02%)NBP81.28▼ -0.42 (-0.01%)OGDC211.7▼ -2.62 (-0.01%)PAEL46.49▼ -0.34 (-0.01%)PIBTL10.49▼ -0.13 (-0.01%)PPL169.68▼ -3.03 (-0.02%)PRL34.51▼ -1.51 (-0.04%)PTC22.62▼ -0.64 (-0.03%)SEARL94.01▼ -2.05 (-0.02%)TELE7.32▼ -0.06 (-0.01%)TOMCL34.02▼ -0.05 (0.00%)TPLP10.02▼ -0.06 (-0.01%)TREET20.94▼ -0.64 (-0.03%)TRG65.96▼ -1.94 (-0.03%)UNITY27.79▼ -0.16 (-0.01%)WTL1.32▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)

Gold rate in Pakistan today, 17 April, 2025

One Tola Gold Rate Touches Rs308000 In Pakistan After Another Hike See Full Prices
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

KARACHI Gold prices in Pakistan surged to historic high on Thursday, with per-tola rates moving up by Rs 8,600 to Rs 348,000.

Meanwhile, the per tola and ten-gram silver rates remained unchanged at Rs 3,397 and Rs 2,912, respectively.

 Latest Gold Prices in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad

City Gold Silver
Karachi Rs348,000 PKR 3,397
Lahore Rs348,000 PKR 3,397
Islamabad Rs348,000 PKR 3,397
Peshawar Rs348,000 PKR 3,397
Quetta Rs348,000 PKR 3,397
Sialkot Rs348,000 PKR 3,397
Hyderabad Rs348,000 PKR 3,397
Faisalabad Rs348,000 PKR 3,397
Gold Rates Gold 24K Today
Per Tola Gold Rs348,000
Per 10Gram Gold Rs298,353
Per Gram Gold PKR 29,835

Note: It is pertinent to mention that the price of gold in Pakistan fluctuates several times per the international market, so the cost is never fixed. Local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities provide the above rates.

Gold jumps Rs10,000 in a day in Pakistan to hit all-time high of Rs338,800

Our Correspondent

Related Posts

  • Gold Rate

Gold prices in Saudi Arabia today – 16 April 2025

  • Gold Rate

Gold rate in Pakistan today, 16 April, 2025

  • Gold Rate

Gold rates see increase in Pakistan; Check new prices for April 15

  • Featured, Gold Rate, Pakistan

Gold Prices dip in Pakistan after climbing to record high; Check New Rates

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer