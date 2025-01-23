Network security major concern of businesses in Pakistan, report

ISLAMABAD – The most common type of security incident faced by companies in Pakistan during the last year was related to network protection, reveals Kaspersky IT Security Economics report.

About 71 per cent of Pakistani businesses encountered adversaries attempting to infiltrate their network, while 49pc reported incidents where bad actors executed malicious code within their network or attempted to communicate with compromised systems and take control.

Large enterprises experienced the highest rate of network security incidents despite having the most comprehensive protection measures in place.

Small and medium-sized companies also faced challenges with network security, with a significant percentage of incidents attributed to the deliberate or inadvertent actions of their own employees.

Network security threats aim to exploit system vulnerabilities by penetrating company networks and inflicting damage to sensitive data, applications and workloads. When a cybercriminal detects a weak spot in the system, they use it to gain unauthorized access and install malware, spyware, or other harmful software.

As more and more data is created, stored, and transmitted electronically, the risk of cyber-attacks that could compromise sensitive information also increases due to the growing complexity of cyber threats. From phishing scams and ransomware attacks to DDoS attacks and APTs, there are numerous ways in which cyber criminals can exploit vulnerabilities in a company’s network.

Furthermore, the rise of remote work and BYOD (bring your own device) policies has created additional challenges for network security. With employees accessing company data from various locations and devices, the potential for security breaches is heightened.

This, combined with the lack of proper security protocols and employee training, creates a vulnerable environment for cyber-attacks to occur.

Human error is another key factor contributing to security incidents. About 31pc of the Pakistani companies reported incidents where their own employees consciously or unconsciously helped adversaries by their action or inaction.

The consequences of employee negligence in cyber security can be severe as data breaches often result in financial loss, damage to a company’s reputation, and legal repercussions.

SMBs are often more vulnerable to data breaches caused by their own employees than large corporations which have more resources to invest in robust cyber security measures and employee training.

To mitigate the risk of cyber-attacks caused by human error, companies must take steps to raise awareness among employees about cyber threats and invest in comprehensive cyber security training programs.

Regular security audits and monitoring can help identify vulnerabilities while specialized solutions such as those provided as part of the Kaspersky Next product line can protect a company’s assets with real-time protection, threat visibility, investigation and response capabilities of EDR and XDR for organizations of any size and industry.

Ultimately, a combination of technological solutions and proactive employee education is essential in safeguarding a company’s data and reputation in the digital landscape.