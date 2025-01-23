Lahore Gymkhana’s 50-Paisa per Kanal Lease sparks push for Bill to turn elite club into Public Park

LAHORE – Lahore Gymkhana Club comes under fire in Punjab Assembly as ruling and opposition benches united over issue of the elite Club that has not paid lease for several decades.

In rare show of unity in provincial legislature, Punjab government and opposition come together to address long-standing issue of Gymkhana Club’s failure to pay its lease for 1,090 kanal of prime government land in provincial capital, leased at mere 50 paise per kanal. Despite occupying land for decades, Lahore GymKhana club has not made any lease payments, raising serious concerns among lawmakers.

The issue was first raised in Punjab Assembly some months back, with lawmakers highlighting club’s key profits and disparity between its low lease rate and market value. The lease agreement, deemed illegal due to its below-market terms, and it sparked calls for renegotiation to ensure fair compensation for national treasury.

In response to mounting pressure, Speaker Malik Ahmad Khan formed committee, led by Provincial Assembly member Samiullah, to look into the matter. The committee’s report, presented during the current Assembly session, revealed that the Gymkhana Club has occupied expensive government land for decades without fulfilling its lease obligations. The club also illegally expanded onto additional land in Bagh-e-Jinnah.

Gymkhana Club, located in one of Lahore’s most upscale areas, charges annual membership fees of at least Rs1 million, offering luxury amenities, including fine dining and a large golf course. The investigating committee explained that the original lease was canceled in 1990 due to the club’s non-compliance while powerful figures within club were able to maintain possession of the land without paying the agreed-upon rent.

Opposition member Ejaz Shafi emphasized that both government and opposition are united in their demand for Gymkhana Club to either pay the overdue lease payments and renegotiate lease at current market rates, or face demolition of its buildings and reclamation of land, similar to the action taken against Royal Palm Club.

The Club is yet to respond to the allegations but confirmed the formation of a 12-member committee to review the situation and determine the appropriate legal steps.