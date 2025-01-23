Gold rates in Saudi Arabia today – 23 January 2025

LAHORE – The price of per tola price 24-karat gold in Saudi Arabia on Thursday (January 24) stands at 3,854 Saudi Riyal (SAR), according to forex.pk.

Furthermore, the 10 grams of 24-k gold is being sold for SAR 3,307 in the kingdom while the per ounce gold price stands at SAR 10,287.

Note: The gold price across the world, including Saudi Arabia, changes constantly and there will be some differences in this post as the prices were updated at 08:24 am January 23, 2025.