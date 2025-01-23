AGL43.54▼ -1.75 (-0.04%)AIRLINK194.83▼ -3.14 (-0.02%)BOP9.81▼ -0.23 (-0.02%)CNERGY7.36▲ 0.07 (0.01%)DCL9.2▲ 0.11 (0.01%)DFML41.88▼ -3.84 (-0.08%)DGKC107.79▲ 2.23 (0.02%)FCCL38.58▲ 2.58 (0.07%)FFL16.45▼ -0.46 (-0.03%)HUBC131.75▼ -2.28 (-0.02%)HUMNL13.86▼ -0.28 (-0.02%)KEL4.66▼ -0.12 (-0.03%)KOSM6.66▼ -0.28 (-0.04%)MLCF45.39▲ 0.41 (0.01%)NBP60.42▼ -0.74 (-0.01%)OGDC213.99▼ -4.24 (-0.02%)PAEL40.06▼ -1.36 (-0.03%)PIBTL8.32▼ -0.14 (-0.02%)PPL182.19▼ -3.74 (-0.02%)PRL41.83▲ 0.56 (0.01%)PTC24.56▼ -0.21 (-0.01%)SEARL102.53▼ -2.12 (-0.02%)TELE8.76▼ -0.15 (-0.02%)TOMCL34.14▼ -0.52 (-0.02%)TPLP12.75▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)TREET21.68▼ -1.08 (-0.05%)TRG65.4▼ -1.2 (-0.02%)UNITY32.41▼ -0.53 (-0.02%)WTL1.7▼ -0.08 (-0.04%)

Gold rates in Saudi Arabia today – 23 January 2025

LAHORE – The price of per tola price 24-karat gold in Saudi Arabia on Thursday (January 24) stands at 3,854 Saudi Riyal (SAR), according to forex.pk.

Furthermore, the 10 grams of 24-k gold is being sold for SAR 3,307 in the kingdom while the per ounce gold price stands at SAR 10,287.

Note: The gold price across the world, including Saudi Arabia, changes constantly and there will be some differences in this post as the prices were updated at 08:24 am January 23, 2025.

