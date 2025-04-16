Gold prices in Pakistan increase by Rs8,600/tola to reach record high

ISLAMABAD – Gold prices in Pakistan soared to record high as it witnessed massive gains in both local and international market as investors flock to safe-haven investment amid global trade war.

According to Sarafa Association, an increase of Rs8,600 per tola was witnessed in price of 24-karat gold, which is now being sold for Rs348,000 while 10-gram saw an increase of Rs7,373 to close at Rs298,353 in Pakistan.

The yellow metal also soared to fresh high in international market where per ounce rate moved up by $46 to reach $3,310.

Per Tola Gold Price in Pakistan on April 16

The new price of per tola gold in Pakistan settle at Rs348,000 after recording an increase of Rs8,600.

On April 15, the price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs600 and was traded at Rs339,400 as compared to its sale at Rs338,800 on previous trading day

The prices of 10 grams of 24 karat also increased by Rs514 to Rs290,980 from Rs290,466.

The volatility in gold prices continues to keep investors and buyers on alert, with many monitoring the situation closely for any further changes. Local experts anticipate that the fluctuations in the gold market are likely to persist as both global and domestic factors influence the prices.