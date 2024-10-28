Gold prices decrease in Pakistan – Check latest rates on Oct 28

ISLAMABAD – Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed a decrease on Monday in line with dropping global prices.
According to Sarafa Association, per tola gold price plunged by Rs900 to close at Rs283,400 whereas the price of 10-gram dropped by Rs771 to settle at Rs242,970.
In international market, the yellow metal also registered downward trend as per ounce price dipped by $9 to settle at $2,739.
Gold Rates in Pakistan Today
|Type of Gold
|Price Change
|Current Price
|24-Carat Gold
|-900
|Rs283,400
|10 Grams of Gold
|-771
|Rs242,970
Meanwhile, the price of per tola silver stands unchanged at Rs3,350 whereas 10-gram silver is sold for Rs2,872.08.
On Saturday, per tola gold priced increased by Rs2,000 to settle at Rs284,300 whereas the price of 10-gram surged by Rs714 to reach to 243,741.