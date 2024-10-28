AGL37.23▼ -0.6 (-0.02%)AIRLINK134.13▲ 0.11 (0.00%)BOP5.48▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)CNERGY3.8▼ -0.03 (-0.01%)DCL7.86▲ 0.04 (0.01%)DFML43.19▼ -0.82 (-0.02%)DGKC85.94▼ -1.09 (-0.01%)FCCL32.66▼ -1.33 (-0.04%)FFBL62.36▼ -1.79 (-0.03%)FFL10.32▲ 0.31 (0.03%)HUBC103.1▼ -1.51 (-0.01%)HUMNL13.69▼ -0.34 (-0.02%)KEL4.46▼ -0.12 (-0.03%)KOSM7.99▲ 0.3 (0.04%)MLCF37.51▼ -0.38 (-0.01%)NBP67.34▼ -0.23 (0.00%)OGDC174.79▼ -0.81 (0.00%)PAEL24.9▼ -0.07 (0.00%)PIBTL5.72▼ -0.19 (-0.03%)PPL138.9▲ 2.73 (0.02%)PRL23.2▼ -0.54 (-0.02%)PTC15.8▼ -0.46 (-0.03%)SEARL65.4▼ -0.32 (0.00%)TELE7.01▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)TOMCL34.5▼ -0.85 (-0.02%)TPLP7.2▼ -0.32 (-0.04%)TREET14.25▼ -0.12 (-0.01%)TRG48.45▲ 0.34 (0.01%)UNITY26.45▲ 1.14 (0.05%)WTL1.25▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)

Gold prices decrease in Pakistan – Check latest rates on Oct 28

Gold Rates Touch New Record At Rs272000
ISLAMABAD – Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed a decrease on Monday in line with dropping global prices.

According to Sarafa Association, per tola gold price plunged by Rs900 to close at Rs283,400 whereas the price of 10-gram dropped by Rs771 to settle at Rs242,970.

In international market, the yellow metal also registered downward trend as per ounce price dipped by $9 to settle at $2,739.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today

Type of Gold Price Change  Current Price 
24-Carat Gold -900 Rs283,400
10 Grams of Gold -771 Rs242,970

Meanwhile, the price of per tola silver stands unchanged at Rs3,350 whereas 10-gram silver is sold for Rs2,872.08.

On Saturday, per tola gold priced increased by Rs2,000 to settle at Rs284,300 whereas the price of 10-gram surged by Rs714 to reach to 243,741.

Our Correspondent

