Gold prices decrease in Pakistan – Check latest rates on Oct 28

ISLAMABAD – Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed a decrease on Monday in line with dropping global prices.

According to Sarafa Association, per tola gold price plunged by Rs900 to close at Rs283,400 whereas the price of 10-gram dropped by Rs771 to settle at Rs242,970.

In international market, the yellow metal also registered downward trend as per ounce price dipped by $9 to settle at $2,739.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today

Type of Gold Price Change Current Price 24-Carat Gold -900 Rs283,400 10 Grams of Gold -771 Rs242,970

Meanwhile, the price of per tola silver stands unchanged at Rs3,350 whereas 10-gram silver is sold for Rs2,872.08.

On Saturday, per tola gold priced increased by Rs2,000 to settle at Rs284,300 whereas the price of 10-gram surged by Rs714 to reach to 243,741.