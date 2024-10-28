Sindh home secretary family members trade blows at Karachi restaurant in viral video

KARACHI – Family members of Sindh Home Secretary and another group traded blows during full-blown fight at a private restaurant in Defence, Karachi.

The incident at a restaurant on Khayaban-e-Sahar in DHA Phase VI after children from both families got into a fight. Amid the heat of the moment, adult members intervened and soon women from both sides were involved in a physical confrontation, with clips of them doing rounds online showing them exchanging slaps and punches.

Police sources confirmed that one of the families involved is a relative of Home Secretary, prompting swift arrival of senior police officials at the scene.

It was reported that both families were able to reconcile their differences at the local police station. Reports suggest the initial argument arose over a chair being taken from a table.

The incident highlights potential for minor disputes to escalate rapidly and the importance of mediation in resolving conflicts.