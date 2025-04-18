AGL62.95▼ -0.69 (-0.01%)AIRLINK181.52▼ -2.25 (-0.01%)BOP11.18▼ -0.08 (-0.01%)CNERGY8.51▼ -0.02 (0.00%)DCL9.33▼ -0.11 (-0.01%)DFML43.7▲ 0.51 (0.01%)DGKC125.64▼ -0.23 (0.00%)FCCL46.11▼ -0.06 (0.00%)FFL15.65▼ -0.1 (-0.01%)HUBC143.25▼ -0.19 (0.00%)HUMNL12.9▼ -0.1 (-0.01%)KEL4.6▲ 0.16 (0.04%)KOSM5.9▲ 0.13 (0.02%)MLCF65.82▲ 1.25 (0.02%)NBP88.6▲ 3.12 (0.04%)OGDC214.19▲ 0.11 (0.00%)PAEL46.9▼ -0.12 (0.00%)PIBTL10.8▲ 0.37 (0.04%)PPL172.95▲ 1.21 (0.01%)PRL34.2▼ -0.32 (-0.01%)PTC22.45▲ 0.06 (0.00%)SEARL95.3▲ 2.39 (0.03%)TELE7.25▼ -0.03 (0.00%)TOMCL34.33▼ -0.4 (-0.01%)TPLP9.94▼ -0.07 (-0.01%)TREET20.9▼ -0.13 (-0.01%)TRG66.3▼ -0.35 (-0.01%)UNITY27.4▼ -0.39 (-0.01%)WTL1.33▲ 0.01 (0.01%)

UAE to replace Emirates ID with AI-Powered biometric facial recognition system

Uae To Replace Emirates Id With Ai Powered Biometric Facial Recognition System
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

DUBAI  – The United Arab Emirates is moving a step further into advanced technology by preparing to launch a biometric system based on facial recognition which could potentially replace the Emirates ID in the near future.

UAE Minister of Health and Prevention and Minister of State for Federal National Council Affairs Abdul Rahman Al Owais stated that the new system would operate using the artificial intelligence (AI) and would incorporate both facial recognition and fingerprints.

Al Owais said that it is expected to be rolled out nationwide within the next year.

Under this modern system, the residents and citizens of the UAE would be able to verify their identity for the various government services or during air travel simply by showing their face. This is expected to save time while also enhancing security and convenience.

Currently, the system is partially operational at Abu Dhabi and Dubai airports.

Abu Dhabi’s Zayed International Airport already uses the biometric system to verify passengers through government data, while Dubai Airport’s “Smart Tunnel” can complete passport control in just a few seconds.

The new system is expected to streamline, secure, and simplify identity verification processes across multiple sectors including voting, airport entry and access to the government services.

What is new UAE digital identification system replacing Emirates IDs?

 

Web Desk Staff

Related Posts

  • International

US conducts airstrike on key oil facility on Yemen’s western coast kills 38 workers

  • International

What is new UAE digital identification system replacing Emirates IDs?

  • Article, International

Islam From Graphic Novels to Media

  • International

Anchor of Stability in the Past Eighty Years

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer