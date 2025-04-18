Uae To Replace Emirates Id With Ai Powered Biometric Facial Recognition System

DUBAI – The United Arab Emirates is moving a step further into advanced technology by preparing to launch a biometric system based on facial recognition which could potentially replace the Emirates ID in the near future.

UAE Minister of Health and Prevention and Minister of State for Federal National Council Affairs Abdul Rahman Al Owais stated that the new system would operate using the artificial intelligence (AI) and would incorporate both facial recognition and fingerprints.

Al Owais said that it is expected to be rolled out nationwide within the next year.

Under this modern system, the residents and citizens of the UAE would be able to verify their identity for the various government services or during air travel simply by showing their face. This is expected to save time while also enhancing security and convenience.

Currently, the system is partially operational at Abu Dhabi and Dubai airports.

Abu Dhabi’s Zayed International Airport already uses the biometric system to verify passengers through government data, while Dubai Airport’s “Smart Tunnel” can complete passport control in just a few seconds.

The new system is expected to streamline, secure, and simplify identity verification processes across multiple sectors including voting, airport entry and access to the government services.