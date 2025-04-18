AGL62.95▼ -0.69 (-0.01%)AIRLINK181.52▼ -2.25 (-0.01%)BOP11.18▼ -0.08 (-0.01%)CNERGY8.51▼ -0.02 (0.00%)DCL9.33▼ -0.11 (-0.01%)DFML43.7▲ 0.51 (0.01%)DGKC125.64▼ -0.23 (0.00%)FCCL46.11▼ -0.06 (0.00%)FFL15.65▼ -0.1 (-0.01%)HUBC143.25▼ -0.19 (0.00%)HUMNL12.9▼ -0.1 (-0.01%)KEL4.6▲ 0.16 (0.04%)KOSM5.9▲ 0.13 (0.02%)MLCF65.82▲ 1.25 (0.02%)NBP88.6▲ 3.12 (0.04%)OGDC214.19▲ 0.11 (0.00%)PAEL46.9▼ -0.12 (0.00%)PIBTL10.8▲ 0.37 (0.04%)PPL172.95▲ 1.21 (0.01%)PRL34.2▼ -0.32 (-0.01%)PTC22.45▲ 0.06 (0.00%)SEARL95.3▲ 2.39 (0.03%)TELE7.25▼ -0.03 (0.00%)TOMCL34.33▼ -0.4 (-0.01%)TPLP9.94▼ -0.07 (-0.01%)TREET20.9▼ -0.13 (-0.01%)TRG66.3▼ -0.35 (-0.01%)UNITY27.4▼ -0.39 (-0.01%)WTL1.33▲ 0.01 (0.01%)

US conducts airstrike on key oil facility on Yemen’s western coast kills 38 workers

Us Conducts Airstrike On Key Oil Facility On Yemens Western Coast Kills 38 Workers
SANAA – The US military has carried out an airstrike on a vital oil facility located on Yemen’s western coast  and killed 39 workers at the oil port — the first officially acknowledged action in weeks as part of its ongoing military campaign against Houthi fighters.

In a statement released by US Central Command (CENTCOM), it was stated, “Today, US forces conducted a strike to eliminate a key source of fuel for the Iran-backed Houthi terrorists, aimed at cutting off their access to illicit revenue,”.

According to a foreign news agency, a spokesperson for the Houthi Ministry of Health claimed in a social media post that 38 workers at the oil port were killed in the airstrike while more than 102 were injured.

The strike targeted the Ras Isa oil port, one of the three main ports on Yemen’s western coast through which most of the country’s imports and humanitarian aid are delivered. The US military claims the Houthis were using the facility to store fuel and as a source of financial corruption.

The US officials said the strike was aimed at damaging the Houthis’ economy and limiting their financial resources.

Since mid-March, US forces have launched a sustained aerial campaign against Houthi rebels, intended to deter them from attacking international commercial vessels in the Red Sea — a critical route for global trade.

While the Pentagon provided an initial briefing outlining the nature of the campaign, no further details have been shared since regarding the number of strikes, targets or overall progress.

The US officials said the strikes have significantly damaged Houthi leadership and infrastructure, though they have refrained from disclosing specific figures.

Saudi project clears 1,254 Houthi mines in Yemen

