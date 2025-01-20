Border Cooperation, Regional Security in focus during Iranian military chief’s visit to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Iranian chief of armed forces Major General Bagheri is in Pakistan to strengthen border Ties and Security Cooperation between the two Islamic nations.

Major General Bagheri is leading a high-level military delegation at the invitation of Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir, Iranian new agency said as his visit aims to advance military and diplomatic ties.

During his visit, the top general Major General Bagheri addressed ongoing security challenges along the border, emphasizing efforts to transform the border into a “border of friendship” while also fostering stronger economic connections.

He underscored the longstanding and vital relationship between the two sides, highlighting shared interests as major Muslim countries in the geopolitically sensitive West and South Asia region. Iranian commander stressed that both nations have aligned stances on many regional issues, which could be further strengthened through collaborative efforts.

Two sides are expected to cover a wide range of topics, including regional security developments, coordinated positions in international forums, and enhanced defense cooperation.

Key areas of focus will be border security, counter-terrorism initiatives, and broader developments within the region. Major General Bagheri is scheduled to meet with President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, and Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif during his visit.

The meetings are expected to further solidify the strategic partnership between the two countries in the coming days.