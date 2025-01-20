AGL43.16▲ 3.92 (0.10%)AIRLINK201.24▼ -3.21 (-0.02%)BOP9.97▼ -0.12 (-0.01%)CNERGY6.89▼ -0.02 (0.00%)DCL9▲ 0.15 (0.02%)DFML50.23▲ 1.11 (0.02%)DGKC106.96▲ 2.27 (0.02%)FCCL35.36▲ 0.53 (0.02%)FFL17.15▼ -0.06 (0.00%)HUBC138.19▲ 0.79 (0.01%)HUMNL14.07▲ 0.25 (0.02%)KEL4.86▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)KOSM6.66▼ -0.04 (-0.01%)MLCF46.31▲ 2 (0.05%)NBP61.64▼ -0.23 (0.00%)OGDC222.54▲ 0.63 (0.00%)PAEL43.14▲ 0.17 (0.00%)PIBTL8.54▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)PPL188.76▼ -1.84 (-0.01%)PRL43.27▲ 0.23 (0.01%)PTC25.35▲ 0.31 (0.01%)SEARL110.42▲ 4.01 (0.04%)TELE9.12▼ -0.02 (0.00%)TOMCL34.77▲ 0.19 (0.01%)TPLP13.68▲ 0.57 (0.04%)TREET23.95▲ 0.57 (0.02%)TRG68.16▲ 0.03 (0.00%)UNITY33.25▲ 0.17 (0.01%)WTL1.87▲ 0 (0.00%)

Border Cooperation, Regional Security in focus during Iranian military chief’s visit to Pakistan

Border Cooperation Regional Security In Focus During Iranian Military Chiefs Visit To Pakistan
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

ISLAMABAD – Iranian chief of armed forces Major General Bagheri is in Pakistan to strengthen border Ties and Security Cooperation between the two Islamic nations.

Major General Bagheri is leading a high-level military delegation at the invitation of Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir, Iranian new agency said as his visit aims to advance military and diplomatic ties.

During his visit, the top general Major General Bagheri addressed ongoing security challenges along the border, emphasizing efforts to transform the border into a “border of friendship” while also fostering stronger economic connections.

He underscored the longstanding and vital relationship between the two sides, highlighting shared interests as major Muslim countries in the geopolitically sensitive West and South Asia region. Iranian commander stressed that both nations have aligned stances on many regional issues, which could be further strengthened through collaborative efforts.

Two sides are expected to cover a wide range of topics, including regional security developments, coordinated positions in international forums, and enhanced defense cooperation.

Key areas of focus will be border security, counter-terrorism initiatives, and broader developments within the region. Major General Bagheri is scheduled to meet with President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, and Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif during his visit.

The meetings are expected to further solidify the strategic partnership between the two countries in the coming days.

Pakistan, Russia to forge new trade route with Freight Train starting March 2025

 

Web Desk (Lahore)

Related Posts

  • Pakistan

School Teaching Interns in Punjab: Who can apply in 2025? Full details

  • Featured, Pakistan

Punjab ready to take action against smoke-emitting government vehicles

  • Pakistan

Punjab PSER survey Ramzan package 2025 registration update

  • Pakistan

Three new passport offices open in Lahore [Check Locations, Timings]

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer