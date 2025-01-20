Lahore Leads University among 82 sealed in Punjab capital

LAHORE—The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) sealed 82 illegal commercial buildings and commercialisation fee defaulter premises during operations in different parts of Punjab capital on Monday.

LDA Town Planning Wing sealed 37 buildings in Allama Iqbal Town, 30 in Shadman and New Muslim Town, and 15 in Faisal Town and Model Town Extension for illegal commercial use and nonpayment of commercialisation fees.

The sealed premises include Lahore Leads University’s Shadman Campus, Nayab Khan Studio, Salon & Spa, Pakistan Flourmills Association’s office, private clinic, diagnostic centre, shops, offices and other businesses.

LDA Chief Town Planner I Assad-uz-Zaman supervised the operations, which were carried out by the enforcement teams with the help of the Police.

As per the LDA officials, several notices were served to the owners of these buildings before the operations were carried out.

LDA Director General Tahir Farooq has directed continuing indiscriminate operations against violation of bylaws, illegal commercial buildings and commercialisation fee defaulters across the Punjab capital.