AGL39.5▲ 0.26 (0.01%)AIRLINK206▲ 1.55 (0.01%)BOP10.18▲ 0.09 (0.01%)CNERGY6.96▲ 0.05 (0.01%)DCL8.85▲ 0 (0.00%)DFML49.39▲ 0.27 (0.01%)DGKC106.76▲ 2.07 (0.02%)FCCL35.62▲ 0.79 (0.02%)FFL17.25▲ 0.04 (0.00%)HUBC141.9▲ 4.5 (0.03%)HUMNL14▲ 0.18 (0.01%)KEL4.92▲ 0.01 (0.00%)KOSM6.74▲ 0.04 (0.01%)MLCF45.07▲ 0.76 (0.02%)NBP62.6▲ 0.73 (0.01%)OGDC225.85▲ 3.94 (0.02%)PAEL43.84▲ 0.87 (0.02%)PIBTL8.67▲ 0.08 (0.01%)PPL192.9▲ 2.3 (0.01%)PRL43.11▲ 0.07 (0.00%)PTC25.63▲ 0.59 (0.02%)SEARL110.9▲ 4.49 (0.04%)TELE9.25▲ 0.11 (0.01%)TOMCL34.59▲ 0.01 (0.00%)TPLP13.75▲ 0.64 (0.05%)TREET23.5▲ 0.12 (0.01%)TRG68.2▲ 0.07 (0.00%)UNITY33▼ -0.08 (0.00%)WTL1.91▲ 0.04 (0.02%)

Gold rates in Saudi Arabia today – 20 January 2025

Gold Starts Week With Rs1500 Per Tola Dip In Pakistan Check 13 Jan Latest Rates
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

LAHORE – The price of per tola price 24-karat gold in Saudi Arabia on Monday (January 20) dropped to 3,796 Saudi Riyal (SAR), according to forex.pk.

Furthermore, the 10 grams of 24-k gold is being sold for SAR 3,258 in the kingdom while the per ounce gold price stands at SAR 10,134.

Note: The gold price across the world, including Saudi Arabia, changes constantly and there will be some differences in this post as the prices were updated at 08:29 am January 20, 2025.

SAR to PKR – Saudi Riyal to Pak rupee rate on 9 November 2024

 

Our Correspondent

Related Posts

  • Gold Rate

Pakistan gold prices decline after reaching near all time high; Check new 18 Jan rates

  • Gold Rate

Gold rate in Pakistan today, 18 January, 2025

  • Gold Rate

Gold rates in Saudi Arabia today – 18 January 2025

  • Gold Rate

Pakistan Gold Prices near record high of Rs282,600 after third hike in a row

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer