Ghee prices increase by up to Rs100 – Check new per kg rates Jan 2025

LAHORE – The prices of ghee, an essential food item, registered a significant increase in open market of Lahore despite claims of decline in inflation rate.

Reports said the price of premium-grade ‘A’ quality ghee increased by Rs60 per kg in one month. The price of medium-grade ‘B’ surged by Rs80 while the rate of third-grade ‘C’ moved up by Rs100 per kg.

The recent increase in ghee prices is being attributed to rising palm oil prices in international market with reports claiming that further hike is also expected in the rates in coming days.

Ghee Prices in January 2025

The price of premium-grade ‘A’ quality ghee, which includes Sufi Ghee, stands at Rs560 per kg in wholesale market and Rs580 in retail market.

Similarly, the medium-grade ‘B’ ghee is being sold for Rs530 per kg while ‘C’ quality ghee is available for Rs480 in retail market of Lahore.

Meanwhile, – The federal government is expected to increase the petroleum prices for second fortnight of January 2025.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has sent a summary to the Ministry of Finance for chaning the petroleum prices in line with rates in international market.

The government is expected to increase the petrol and diesel prices by Rs3.5 per litre.