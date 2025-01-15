Yasmin Rashid, other PTI leaders indicted in PML-N office attack case

LAHORE – An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Wednesday indicted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders including former Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Senator Ejaz Chaudhry, Mahmood-ur-Rasheed and others in a case related to setting PML-N office on fire during May 9 events.

The PTI leaders including PTI leaders Mahmood-ur-Rasheed and social media activist Sanam Javed appeared in court.

The accused denied the charges.

The court summoned prosecution witnesses for the next hearing and put off further hearing until January 23.

Dr. Yasmin Rashid and many other PTI leaders have been behind the bars since May 9 riots.

Dr. Yasmin Rashid was admitted to the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital in Lahore after her health condition deteriorated in jail.

Her lawyer, Advocate Rana Mudassar, had confirmed the development to local media. He had alleged that Rashid, who was detained in the Kot Lakhpat Jail on judicial remand, was not given proper medical attention despite the court orders.

He said the status of her health condition would be clear after she undergoes various cancer-related and other tests at the hospital.

Reports said the former minister also had trouble breathing.

Dr Yasmin Rashid was also hospitalised on May 25 earlier this year after reportedly falling unconscious in Kot Lakhpat Jail.

She was shifted back to the jail from Lahore’s Services Hospital on May 27 after doctors allowed it.

Yasmin has been in prison for almost a year now in connection with multiple cases against her regarding the events of May 9, 2023, when countrywide protests and riots broke out after the arrest of PTI founder Imran Khan.