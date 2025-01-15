PTI to submit written demands to govt committee by tomorrowwe

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan announced that the third session of negotiations with the government would take place on Thursday (tomorrow) where the PTI would submit its demands in writing.

Barrister Gohar Ali Khan expressed hope, saying that all the issues could be resolved if the government approached talks with sincerity and seriousness.

Talking to the reporters outside Islamabad’s Sessions Court, Barrister Gohar mentioned that today’s private complaint process differed procedurally. He highlighted the mention of 12 martyrs and 49 injured PTI members, two of whom had since passed away.

“Their updated data will be submitted to the court,” said the PTI chairman.

Barrister Gohar emphasized that resolving issues is critical for the democracy and the political stability, calling for the release of the political prisoners.

He expressed hope that the negotiation process would conclude soon with positive outcomes.

He also remarked that the government had filed every possible case against Imran Khan, who is now a political prisoner and should be released.

Earlier in the day, PM’s Advisor on Political Affairs and member of the government committee negotiating with PTI, Rana Sanaullah stated that the PTI should first provide a list of political prisoners, after which the government would respond following a discussion.

Talking to a local private TV, Rana Sanaullah emphasized that the dialogue is a fundamental aspect of any democratic and political system. He noted that the government was open to negotiations even when it was in opposition.

He said that once the PTI submitted its demands in writing, these would be presented to the party and its allies for consideration.

“The government will respond to PTI’s written demands after thorough deliberation,” said the PM’s aide.

Rana Sanaullah pointed out that if the PTI sought a judicial commission, the questions about its terms of reference (TORs), powers and the timeframe for its report must be addressed. He stressed that these aspects hold significance, yet no discussion on them took place so far.

The PML-N leader added that during the meeting, it was asked what TORs the PTI wanted for the judicial commission and whether they had any conditions regarding the commission’s leadership.

Responding to a question, Rana Sanaullah asked who the PTI considers political prisoners.

“Are these individuals genuinely political prisoners or have they committed other crimes? These are all matters that may take time to address,” said Rana Sanaullah.

He further advised that all the issues should be discussed with the patience and care to strive for consensus.