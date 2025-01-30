Ladybird School, The Diabetes Centre among 78 buildings sealed in Punjab capital

LAHORE—The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) sealed 78 illegal commercial buildings and commercialisation fee defaulters in different areas of Punjab capital on Thursday.

LDA’s Town Planning Wing sealed 35 buildings in Allama Iqbal town, 13 in Model town Extension, and 30 in Shadman, New Muslim Town and Canal Bank Road’s surroundings during operations against illegal commercial use and nonpayment of commercialisation fees.

The sealed premises include Ladybird School, The Diabetes Centre, Shifa Medical Complex, The Candour School, The Knowledge School, Stem Academy, Madina-tul-Atfal High School, Posh Beauty Saloon, Alkahaf Educational Foundation, shops, offices and other businesses.

LDA Chief Town Planner I Assad-uz-Zaman supervised the operations, which were carried out by the enforcement teams with the help of the Police.

According to the LDA officials, owners of these buildings failed to legalise their businesses despite getting several notices.

LDA Director General Tahir Farooq has directed continuing indiscriminate operations against illegal commercial buildings and commercialisation fee defaulter premises across the Punjab capital.