Salwan Momika: Iraqi Quran-desecrator gunned down in Sweden, probe underway

STOCKHOLM – Iraqi provocative activist Salwan Momika, who caused global outrage by burning Islam’s holiest book, has been gunned down dead in east-central city of Södertälje.

The 38-year-old was streaming live on some social media site when he was killed, media reports said, as local authorities started probe and rounded up several suspects. The deceased was set to appear in Stockholm District Court on Thursday to face the charges. The authorities are yet to confirm whether his murder is related to the actions that sparked widespread anger last year.

Iraqi origin man who faced charges for anti-Islam protests and was awaiting a court verdict was killed in shooting late Wednesday night in Sodertalje, a city near Stockholm. Swedish Prosecution Authority confirmed Thursday that Momika was the victim, and a murder investigation has been launched.

So far, five people have been held while authorities have not yet revealed any connection between the murder and Momika’s controversial protest.

Momika went viral with outrageous act of desecrating Holy Quran in mid 2023. His move ignited large-scale protests in multiple countries, including Sweden, where many Muslim communities were outraged.

Swedish government later denounced his act, but allowed him to stay in Scandinavian country under free speech laws. The protest was initially permitted by the Swedish authorities, but it was explicitly stated that burning objects was prohibited.