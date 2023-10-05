Germany’s exports dropped 5.8% year-on-year in August, while it saw a 16.8% rise in imports, the country’s statistical authority revealed on Thursday. Germany’s imports stood at €111.4 billion ($117 billion) in August, while its exports amounted to €127.9 billion, the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) said. On a monthly basis, both exports and imports decreased, 1.2% and 0.4%, respectively.

The country’s foreign trade balance posted a surplus of €16.6 billion in August. Germany’s exports to EU member states totaled €69.6 billion in August, while non-EU countries’ share in German exports was at €58.3 billion. The country’s exports to Russia declined 0.5% to €700 million in August compared with July, and was down 36.1% on a yearly basis. —AA