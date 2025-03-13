Gold price in Pakistan moves up – Latest rates on March 13

KARACHI – Gold price in Pakistan registered significant gains for second consecutive day in line with upward trend in international market.

According to Sarafa Association, per tola gold price surged by Rs2,800 to settle at Rs309,300 while the price of 10-gram surged by Rs2,400 to close at Rs265,174.

In global market, the bullion rates recorded upward trend as per ounce rate increased by $27 to reach $2,942.

What is the price of 24 carat gold in Pakistan?

The price of 24 carat gold in Pakistan is being sold for Rs309,300 per tola.

How many gram is 1 Tola gold in Pakistan?

One tola of gold in Pakistan equals to 12.5 grams.

A day earlier, gold prices increased by Rs500 per tola to close at Rs306,500. The price of 10-gram gold moved up by Rs429 to settle at Rs260,774.

22 Karat or 24 karat for Jewellery

Mostly, 22 Karat gold is preferred for jewellery in Pakistan as it is mixed with other metals, making it 91.67% pure and more durable.