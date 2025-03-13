AGL55.3▼ -0.05 (0.00%)AIRLINK176.32▲ 0.96 (0.01%)BOP13.45▲ 0.36 (0.03%)CNERGY7.49▲ 0.12 (0.02%)DCL9.46▲ 0.15 (0.02%)DFML46.12▲ 0.32 (0.01%)DGKC133.88▲ 5.85 (0.05%)FCCL45.29▲ 1.42 (0.03%)FFL15.22▲ 0.41 (0.03%)HUBC133.1▲ 1.62 (0.01%)HUMNL13.01▼ -0.2 (-0.02%)KEL4.45▲ 0.05 (0.01%)KOSM5.96▼ -0.04 (-0.01%)MLCF58.03▲ 1.61 (0.03%)NBP81.2▲ 0.96 (0.01%)OGDC218.28▲ 1.04 (0.00%)PAEL41.62▲ 0.52 (0.01%)PIBTL9.42▼ -0.1 (-0.01%)PPL184.62▲ 0.39 (0.00%)PRL35.18▲ 0.73 (0.02%)PTC23.7▲ 0.59 (0.03%)SEARL94.53▲ 1.03 (0.01%)TELE7.87▲ 0.13 (0.02%)TOMCL34.22▲ 2.53 (0.08%)TPLP10.74▼ -0.04 (0.00%)TREET21.72▲ 0 (0.00%)TRG61.34▲ 2 (0.03%)UNITY29.41▲ 0.39 (0.01%)WTL1.34▲ 0.03 (0.02%)

Saudi Princess Noura bint Bandar Al Saud passes away

Saudi Princess Noura Bint Bandar Al Saud Passes Away
RIYADH – Princess Noura bint Bandar bin Mohammed Al Abdulrahman Al Saud has been passes away, Saudi Royal Court announced on Thursday.

The announcement deeply saddened the Kingdom, as the princess was known for her noble contributions to the royal family and the Arab nation.

The funeral prayer was offered with Maghrib prayer at the Grand Mosque in Makkah. Members of the royal family and citizens are expected to gather in the mosque to pay their respects to the late princess.

Condolences have poured in from various sides of country and across the world.

Web Desk (Lahore)

