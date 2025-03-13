AGL55.3▼ -0.05 (0.00%)AIRLINK176.32▲ 0.96 (0.01%)BOP13.45▲ 0.36 (0.03%)CNERGY7.49▲ 0.12 (0.02%)DCL9.46▲ 0.15 (0.02%)DFML46.12▲ 0.32 (0.01%)DGKC133.88▲ 5.85 (0.05%)FCCL45.29▲ 1.42 (0.03%)FFL15.22▲ 0.41 (0.03%)HUBC133.1▲ 1.62 (0.01%)HUMNL13.01▼ -0.2 (-0.02%)KEL4.45▲ 0.05 (0.01%)KOSM5.96▼ -0.04 (-0.01%)MLCF58.03▲ 1.61 (0.03%)NBP81.2▲ 0.96 (0.01%)OGDC218.28▲ 1.04 (0.00%)PAEL41.62▲ 0.52 (0.01%)PIBTL9.42▼ -0.1 (-0.01%)PPL184.62▲ 0.39 (0.00%)PRL35.18▲ 0.73 (0.02%)PTC23.7▲ 0.59 (0.03%)SEARL94.53▲ 1.03 (0.01%)TELE7.87▲ 0.13 (0.02%)TOMCL34.22▲ 2.53 (0.08%)TPLP10.74▼ -0.04 (0.00%)TREET21.72▲ 0 (0.00%)TRG61.34▲ 2 (0.03%)UNITY29.41▲ 0.39 (0.01%)WTL1.34▲ 0.03 (0.02%)

State Bank of Pakistan’s foreign reserves fall by $152 million

Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

KARACHI – Pakistan’s liquid foreign reserves stood at $15,928.9 million as of March 07, 2025.

According to the data shared by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday, foreign reserves held by the central bank stood at $11,097.9 million.

Net foreign reserves held by the commercial banks stood at $4,831 million as of March 07, 2025.

During the week ending March 07, 2025, SBP’s foreign reserves decreased by $152 million to $11,097.9 million due to external debt repayments. A week earlier, SBP’s foreign reserves increased by $27 million to $11,249.5 million. Before that week, SBP’s foreign reserves increased by $21 million to $11,222.4 million.

During the week ending February 14, 2025, SBP’s foreign reserves increased by $35 million to $11,201.5 million. SBP’s foreign reserves decreased by $252 million to $11,166.6 million due to external debt repayments a week earlier.

During the week ending January 31, 2025, SBP’s liquid foreign reserves increased by $46 million to $11,418.3 million. Before this week, the central bank’s liquid foreign reserves decreased by $76 million to $11,372.4 million due to external debt repayments.

During the week ending January 17, 2025, SBP’s reserves decreased by $276 million to $11,448.7 million due to external debt repayments.

Staff Report

Related Posts

  • Featured, Pakistan

Bahria Town Karachi’s Land Deals under fire as NAB freezes 1000 commercial assets

  • Featured, Pakistan

Islamabad, Pakistan weather; intermittent rains, gusty winds expected

  • Featured, Islamabad

Pollen count in Islamabad today – 13 March 2025

  • Business

Gold price in Pakistan moves up – Latest rates on March 13

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer