Successful operation

THE rescue operation by security forces, which successfully concluded the hijacking crisis on the Jaffar Express, stands as a powerful testament to the professionalism, resolve, and expertise of our military and law enforcement agencies.

Amidst a dramatic showdown with terrorists who had hijacked the train and taken hundreds of innocent passengers hostage, our forces demonstrated unparalleled skill and bravery, completing the mission with a remarkable outcome: the elimination of all terrorists and the rescue of remaining passengers.

The operation was not without its challenges.

The terrain was difficult to access.

The Mashkaf Tunnel, where the train was stranded, is far from major road networks and settlements, making any rescue attempt complex and fraught with peril.

However, this did not deter our security forces.

With the combined efforts of the army, air force, Frontier Corps, and Special Services Group (SSG) personnel, the mission was executed with extraordinary precision, even in these challenging conditions.

The most harrowing aspect of the operation was the terrorists’ use of innocent civilians including women and children as human shields.

This barbaric tactic is often employed by those with no regard for human life, a tactic designed to hinder military action and cause civilian casualties.

Yet, our forces demonstrated a masterful balance between decisive action and protecting innocent lives.

This operation sends a loud and clear message: there is no place for terrorists in Pakistan.

Our security forces will stop at nothing to ensure the safety of our people, and any attempt to disrupt the peace and security of our nation will be met with swift and resolute action.

Security sources indicated that the attackers were in contact with their facilitators in Afghanistan.

It is imperative that our government raise this issue forcefully with the Afghan authorities.

The use of Afghan soil to plan and execute attacks against Pakistan is unacceptable and must be addressed with the utmost seriousness.

It is essential that the mastermind behind this attack is apprehended and brought to justice.

The intricacies of this attack may point to a larger conspiracy, and we trust our authorities will leave no stone unturned in identifying all those responsible.

The possibility of foreign involvement particularly from adversaries like India must also be seriously considered.

India’s longstanding animosity toward Pakistan and its vested interest in stoking unrest in resource-rich Balochistan cannot be ignored.

Any foreign hand in this attack must be exposed.