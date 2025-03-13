The Silent Revolution: Muslim Men Are Reclaiming Masculinity

Dr.Aamir Jamal

Masculinity is undergoing a quiet but profound transformation across the Muslim world.

For decades, Western media has framed Muslim men as oppressive patriarchs, violent and or extremists.

But this narrative ignores a reality that is both more complex and more hopeful: a movement of men reimagining masculinity in ways that align with justice, compassion, and responsibility—deeply rooted in Islamic teachings.

Breaking Stereotypes

For too long, the West has reduced Muslim men to one-dimensional figures—either tyrants ruling over women or radicals clinging to outdated traditions.

Hollywood, news cycles, and political discourse perpetuate this image.

Yet, across my 15 years of research on Muslim Masculinities across Muslim World including Pakistan, Turkey, the Middle East, and within Muslim diasporas in the West, I have encountered a good number of men who defy these exaggerations.

They are challenging oppressive cultural norms, supporting gender justice, and redefining masculinity from within their own traditions.

In our recent international study, we engaged with men who are actively advocating for women’s rights and girls’ education, and we sought to understand what drives them.

What we uncovered is a gradual but significant shift in masculinities – one that is too often overlooked in both academic research and media narratives.

This transformation is neither a wholesale rejection of tradition nor an unquestioning embrace of Western ideals.

Instead, it is a dynamic negotiation between cultural heritage, religious principles, and contemporary realities.

Muslim men across diverse contexts-from Pakistan to Turkey, from the Arab world to the West-are rethinking inherited gender norms, distinguishing between faith and cultural baggage, and reimagining masculinity in ways that are just, compassionate, and deeply rooted in Islamic ethics.

Islam’s Authentic Masculinity

A key concept shaping this transformation is qawwama, a Qur’anic term often misinterpreted to justify male dominance.

The verse states: “Men are the protectors and maintainers of women, as God has given some of them an advantage over others, and because they spend out of their wealth” (Qur’an, 4:34).

While this has been weaponized to uphold patriarchy, contemporary Islamic scholars emphasize that qawwama is not about control—it is about responsibility.

It calls on men to provide, support, and protect in ways that honor women’s dignity and autonomy.

Tariq Ramadan, Yasir Qazi, Nouman Ali Khan influential Islamic scholars, describes qawwama as an obligation requiring men to continuously express care, loyalty, and provision for their families.

Similarly, Yahya Ibrahim argues that qawwama in the Qur’an is tied to justice and fairness, rather than superiority.

Many Muslim men today are reclaiming this interpretation, using it to create healthier, more equitable family and community structures.

The Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) embodied a masculinity rooted in empathy and service.

Unlike the hyper-masculine figures celebrated in many cultures, he sewed his own clothes, did housework, and openly expressed love for his family.

He advised, “The best among you are those who are best to their wives” and condemned domestic violence, urging men to treat women with kindness and fairness.

He was also an affectionate father and grandfather, breaking cultural expectations that discouraged men from showing vulnerability.

When an Arab Bedouin once scoffed at seeing the Prophet kiss his grandchild, the Prophet responded: “He who does not show mercy will not be shown mercy.”

In an era where many men equate toughness and strength with emotional detachment, this model offers a powerful alternative.

A Grassroots Shift

Across the Muslim world, men are quietly redefining what it means to be a man.

They are advocating for their daughters’ education, rejecting violent interpretations of masculinity, and engaging in critical self-reflection.

In community dialogues I’ve facilitated in Canada, Pakistan and other Muslim majority countries, men initially resistant to discussing emotions or gender roles often come to acknowledge that masculinity is not diminished by gentleness and care —it is strengthened by it.

In Calgary, Canada, I led “Men’s Talks” with Afghan and Pashtun communities, where men debated traditional notions of masculinity.

Many began by insisting that a man should never cry or show weakness.

Yet, through discussions on the Prophet’s example and Islamic ethical teachings , they recognized that strength lies in responsibility, not in dominance.

One participant from Swat later shared that he now expresses more affection to his children and family – a significant shift from his own grandfather and father’s emotionally distant parenting.

The Role of Faith in Transformation

This movement of “ Muslim Masculinities” based on research and practice is not about adopting Western ideals or abandoning Islamic traditions.

It is about reclaiming Islam’s ethical principles, which have long been overshadowed by cultural distortions.

Colonial histories and external interventions have reinforced rigid gender norms in many Muslim societies, disconnecting them from Islam’s actual teachings.

True transformation will not come from outside pressures to secularize Muslim societies.

Instead, it will emerge from within – through a re-examination of faith and a commitment to justice and equity.

Muslim men are engaging with their religious texts and traditions in ways that challenge outdated gender norms while staying true to their spiritual values.

A Movement in Progress

The shift in Muslim masculinities is happening quietly but steadily.

The Western world may continue to paint Muslim men with broad, reductive strokes, but within the Muslim world, men are evolving.

They are moving beyond inherited beliefs, distinguishing cultural baggage from authentic Islamic teachings, and fostering relationships built on respect and mutual care.

This movement is not about weakening masculinity—it is about strengthening it through justice and compassion.

The path forward is clear: when Muslim men embrace the Prophet’s authentic example and Islam’s core values, families and societies flourish.

This is the true essence of qawwama—not dominance, but a commitment to nurture, protect, and uplift.

The silent revolution is already underway.

And it is proving that true strength lies not in control, but in care.

Brief Biography of Dr.Aamir Jamal

Dr.Aamir Jamal, Associate Professor in the Faculty of Social Work, University of Calgary, serves as Director, Global Engagement and International Partnerships and program lead of the International Community Development graduate program.

He has a PhD in International Social Development and over 25 years experience in the international development sector.

His research on engaging men in gender justice and preventing violence against women encompasses a wide geographical scope, spanning multiple countries and regions, particularly in theGlobal South.

Dr.Jamal’s scholarship in gender justice, girls’ education, and Muslim youth identity and well-being informs policy and practice for national governments and international agencies.

He is renowned for his book “The Gatekeepers: Engaging Pashtun Men for Gender Justice and Girls’ Education in Pakistan”.

His insight into human rights and social and economic marginalization in a region impacted by decades of war makes him an influential leader and has created the foundation of an Indigenous social movement for gender justice in the Pashtun region (Pakistan and Afghanistan).

His service to the profession and the international community was recognized with prestigious awards, including the City of Calgary International Achievement Award (2021), the Arch Award for International Career Achievement (2022), and the Sustainability Award for Faculty Research (2022) and the Immigrant Impact Award 2024.