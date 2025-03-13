Changan Alsvin Latest Installment Offer with Rs1Lac Discount; full details here

LAHORE – If you want to get your hands on Changan Alsvin, you can take advantage of limited-time installment plan. With affordable monthly payments, and market-friendly interest, and a discounted insurance rate of 1.5% with no tracker required.

The sedan of Chinese state-owned automobile remains a hot drive, and with exclusive opportunity, you can get it without having a hole in your pocket.

Changan Alsvin Installment Plans in Pakistan

Benefit Details Attractive Financing Plan Kibor + 3% interest rate Discounted Insurance Rate 1.5% (no tracker required) Offer Valid Until March 31, 2025 Financing Options Available through Bank Alfalah Auto Loan

For those looking for other option, you can consider Oshan X7 which is currently priced at Rs8,099,000, this feature-packed SUV provides an exceptional driving experience.

Rs. 200,000 Invoice Discount

Rs. 250,000 Worth of Prepaid Periodic Maintenance (PPM)

Rs. 80,000 Worth of Accessories (Available on the X7 Future Sense 5-Seater variant only)

NOTE: Financing is available through Bank Alfalah Auto Loan, and the offer is valid until March 31, 2025.