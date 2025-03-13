Changan Alsvin Latest Installment Offer with Rs1Lac Discount; full details here

LAHORE – If you want to get your hands on Changan Alsvin, you can take advantage of limited-time installment plan. With affordable monthly payments, and market-friendly interest, and a discounted insurance rate of 1.5% with no tracker required.
The sedan of Chinese state-owned automobile remains a hot drive, and with exclusive opportunity, you can get it without having a hole in your pocket.
Changan Alsvin Installment Plans in Pakistan
|Benefit
|Details
|Attractive Financing Plan
|Kibor + 3% interest rate
|Discounted Insurance Rate
|1.5% (no tracker required)
|Offer Valid Until
|March 31, 2025
|Financing Options
|Available through Bank Alfalah Auto Loan
For those looking for other option, you can consider Oshan X7 which is currently priced at Rs8,099,000, this feature-packed SUV provides an exceptional driving experience.
- Rs. 200,000 Invoice Discount
- Rs. 250,000 Worth of Prepaid Periodic Maintenance (PPM)
- Rs. 80,000 Worth of Accessories (Available on the X7 Future Sense 5-Seater variant only)
NOTE: Financing is available through Bank Alfalah Auto Loan, and the offer is valid until March 31, 2025.
