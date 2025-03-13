AGL55.3▼ -0.05 (0.00%)AIRLINK176.32▲ 0.96 (0.01%)BOP13.45▲ 0.36 (0.03%)CNERGY7.49▲ 0.12 (0.02%)DCL9.46▲ 0.15 (0.02%)DFML46.12▲ 0.32 (0.01%)DGKC133.88▲ 5.85 (0.05%)FCCL45.29▲ 1.42 (0.03%)FFL15.22▲ 0.41 (0.03%)HUBC133.1▲ 1.62 (0.01%)HUMNL13.01▼ -0.2 (-0.02%)KEL4.45▲ 0.05 (0.01%)KOSM5.96▼ -0.04 (-0.01%)MLCF58.03▲ 1.61 (0.03%)NBP81.2▲ 0.96 (0.01%)OGDC218.28▲ 1.04 (0.00%)PAEL41.62▲ 0.52 (0.01%)PIBTL9.42▼ -0.1 (-0.01%)PPL184.62▲ 0.39 (0.00%)PRL35.18▲ 0.73 (0.02%)PTC23.7▲ 0.59 (0.03%)SEARL94.53▲ 1.03 (0.01%)TELE7.87▲ 0.13 (0.02%)TOMCL34.22▲ 2.53 (0.08%)TPLP10.74▼ -0.04 (0.00%)TREET21.72▲ 0 (0.00%)TRG61.34▲ 2 (0.03%)UNITY29.41▲ 0.39 (0.01%)WTL1.34▲ 0.03 (0.02%)

Changan Alsvin Latest Installment Offer with Rs1Lac Discount; full details here

LAHORE – If you want to get your hands on Changan Alsvin, you can take advantage of limited-time installment plan. With affordable monthly payments, and market-friendly interest, and a discounted insurance rate of 1.5% with no tracker required.

The sedan of Chinese state-owned automobile remains a hot drive, and with exclusive opportunity, you can get it without having a hole in your pocket.

Changan Alsvin Installment Plans in Pakistan

Benefit Details
Attractive Financing Plan Kibor + 3% interest rate
Discounted Insurance Rate 1.5% (no tracker required)
Offer Valid Until March 31, 2025
Financing Options Available through Bank Alfalah Auto Loan

For those looking for other option, you can consider Oshan X7 which is currently priced at Rs8,099,000, this feature-packed SUV provides an exceptional driving experience.

  • Rs. 200,000 Invoice Discount
  • Rs. 250,000 Worth of Prepaid Periodic Maintenance (PPM)
  • Rs. 80,000 Worth of Accessories (Available on the X7 Future Sense 5-Seater variant only)

NOTE: Financing is available through Bank Alfalah Auto Loan, and the offer is valid until March 31, 2025. 

Changan Alsvin New Price in Pakistan after Rs75,000 increase; Check New Price here

 

Web Desk (Lahore)

