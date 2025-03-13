PAKvNZ: Pakistan team arrives in Christchurch for White-Ball Series against New Zealand

LAHORE – Pakistan cricket team has officially arrived in Christchurch, New Zealand, ahead of their highly anticipated white-ball series against New Zealand, scheduled to begin on March 16.

The squad will enjoy a rest day today before hitting the nets tomorrow to gear up for the opening T20I. Salman Ali Agha, the allrounder and captain of the T20I side, will lead Pakistan in the first match of the series on March 16 in Christchurch.

Men in Green will then travel to Dunedin for the second T20I on March 18. The third T20I will take place in Auckland on March 21, with further matches scheduled for Mount Maunganui and Wellington on March 23 and 26, respectively.

Once the T20I series concludes, the two sides will shift focus to the One Day International (ODI) series. The first ODI will be played on March 29 in Napier, followed by the second ODI in Hamilton on April 2, and the final ODI on April 5 in Mount Maunganui.

T20I Squad:

Captain: Salman Ali Agha

Vice-Captain: Shadab Khan

Players: Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Hasan Nawaz, Jahandad Khan, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Ali, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Omair Bin Yousuf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Usman Khan (wk)

ODI Squad:

Captain: Mohammad Rizwan

Vice-Captain: Salman Ali Agha

Players: Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Akif Javed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Sufyan Moqim, Tayyab Tahir.

The stage is set for what promises to be an exciting series as Pakistan takes on the Black Caps in both T20I and ODI formats in New Zealand. Fans can expect a thrilling contest between the two sides, with the series beginning just days away.