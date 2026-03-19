Fuel rationing likely in Pakistan due to global oil supply disruption

ISLAMABAD – The fuel rationing is likely in Pakistan if the situation got worsened due to disrupted global oil supply amid Iran-US tensions, warned a federal minister.

Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik, who was taling on a local TV, public has already borne a heavy burden due to rising petroleum prices.

However, he reassured that sufficient reserves of petrol and diesel are currently available, adding that citizens should not face immediate difficulties.

His remarks come at a time when tensions between Iran, the United States and its allies have intensified, triggering a wider crisis across the Middle East.

Recent strikes on Iran’s key energy infrastructure, including the South Pars gas field, have significantly escalated the conflict and raised fears of a broader regional war.

In response, Iran has warned of retaliatory attacks on oil and gas facilities in Gulf countries such as Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar, further heightening instability in global energy markets. The situation has already disrupted oil and gas supplies, with global prices surging to around $110 per barrel amid fears of prolonged conflict.

The crisis has also raised concerns over the security of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route for global oil shipments, where any disruption could severely impact energy supplies worldwide.

For Pakistan, which relies heavily on imported fuel, the ongoing conflict poses serious economic challenges.

The government has already prepared contingency plans to conserve fuel, including measures such as reducing consumption and ensuring uninterrupted supply chains.

Ali Pervaiz Malik emphasized that while the current stock position remains stable, the government is closely monitoring the evolving situation and may opt for rationing if global conditions deteriorate further.